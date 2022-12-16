Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett to Undergo Surgery; When Will He Return?

The Seattle Seahawks will lose wide receiver Tyler Lockett. But how long will he be out as he recovers from finger surgery?

The Seattle Seahawks are recovering from a crushing 21-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. But the team also suffered another big blow, losing wide receiver Tyler Lockett to a finger injury.

According to NFL Network, Lockett is undergoing surgery and will miss some time as the Seahawks' season wraps up.

With just three games to go and the Seahawks holding on for dear life for a dangling playoff berth, Lockett's absence is a big loss, but there's a chance he could return at some point this season for Seattle.

"There's a couple different ways that they can do the surgery, and one of the ways gives him a chance to be back," Carroll shared. "They've already floated that thought and they're going to talk about all the options. We're going to love him up and take care of him. Whatever the right thing to do to take care of him, we're going to do."

Depending on how he recovers from the surgery, there's a chance Lockett may only miss the team's next game on Christmas Eve against the Kansas City Chiefs and return on New Year's Day against the New York Jets at home.

