Next Man Up: Seahawks WR Options After Tyler Lockett Injury

With Tyler Lockett expected to miss significant time due to a hand injury, the Seattle Seahawks' cupboard of wide receivers is a bit thin at the reserve level.

The Seattle Seahawks playoff hopes were dealt a significant setback with their 21-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night at Lumen Field. Seattle dropped to 7-7 on the season, now having lost for the fourth time in five games.

However, their most significant complication may have come in the form of losing wide receiver Tyler Lockett to a broken bone in his index finger.

Lockett played the majority of the game and tied for the team lead with seven receptions and paced the receiving corps with 68 yards. Still. his exit late in the game ensures that he will be sidelined for some period of time.

Following their Week 15 loss, coach Pete Carroll advised that both Lockett and the team are exploring all options; including surgery which may allow him to return for the team's Week 17 matchup against the New York Jets. Unfortunately, the possibility also exists that the 30-year-old may be done for the season.

Lockett's absence will push veteran Marquise Goodwin from the No. 3 to the No. 2 role behind top receiver DK Metcalf. Carroll did provide a positive update on second-year receiver Dee Eskridge, who is closer to returning from the broken hand that landed him on injured reserve. He's eligible to get back on the field next week.

Still, the Seahawks will have a void along their depth chart at wide receiver. Seattle's most-likely in-house option to step up would be third-year veteran Penny Hart. The Georgia State product has caught both of his targets on the season for 18 yards in eight games played.

The Seahawks also carry rookie wideout Dareke Young on their active roster. The Division II Lenoir-Rhyne product caught a 22-yard pass in the third quarter against the Niners on Thursday night, which had the potential to move the team inside San Francisco's five-yard line. However, the catch was negated due to a holding penalty.

One option which will not be available, unless the team decides to sign him to the active roster, will be former first-round pick Laquon Treadwell. The Ole Miss alum was elevated from the practice squad for the third straight game in Week 14 versus the Carolina Panthers. However, he played only four of his 13 snaps on offense, having logged just one target over his three appearances this season. Having utilized his last available elevation from the practice squad. Seattle is unlikely to deem Treadwell's performance as being worthy of a promotion to the 53-man roster for the remainder of the season.

The team's practice squad also consists of receivers Cade Johnson, Bo Melton and Easop Winston.

The road to the postseason continues to be problematically paved, as the Seahawks travel to the Midwest for a Christmas Eve matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. PT on Dec. 24.

