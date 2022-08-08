Fans React To Ex-Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Getting Booed At Seattle WNBA Game

After almost 20 years, Sue Bird is calling it a career for the Seattle Storm. Bird played 19 seasons and made the All-Star game thirteen times while winning four championships in Seattle.

Yesterday, Bird played her last game at Climate Pledge Arena and many people and athletes gave her shoutouts for her standout career. Additionally, ex-Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson left a tribute video for Bird... which was met with resounding boos throughout the arena.

Now, fans are reacting to the unwelcome reception of his video.

This may indeed be a look of what lies ahead in week one of the NFL season, as the Seahawks and Broncos (Wilson's new team) will face off on Monday Night Football. This matchup is one of the most anticipated of week one as Wilson will face off versus his old team.

Wilson is the all-time passing leader for Seattle and won a Super Bowl with the team in 2014.

When the Wilson trade first happened, ownership in Seattle made it seem as if being traded was his idea and his request.

"While Russell made it clear he wanted this change, he made Seattle proud and we are grateful for his decade of leadership on and off the field," Seahawks owner Jody Allen said in a statement. "We look forward to welcoming our new players and to everyone being fully engaged while working our hardest to win every single day. I trust our leadership to take us into the future, and know we all wish Russell the very best."

However, Wilson has since disputed that notion, saying he "didn't initiate" that request.

"I didn't initiate it," Wilson said. "It was definitely mutual along the way. There has definitely been a lot of conversations. It hasn't been my initiating anything. But it is what it is."

"Obviously I'm happy about the 10 years I had. I think we'll have to read about it later, we'll have some fun in a book someday, maybe. We'll have some good stories."

Now, Wilson can add a chapter to that book of him being widely booed in the city where he won a Super Bowl just less than a decade ago.

With the anticipation for Seattle's week one matchup versus Wilson and the Broncos already high, it might have just gotten a significant boost.

