The Seahawks have agreed to trade Russell Wilson to the Broncos and are waiting for him to approve the deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The news was confirmed by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and added that Denver gave up multiple first-round draft picks along with additional picks and players — one of them being quarterback Drew Locke.

The deal is reported to be one of the largest in NFL history. The news comes just hours after it was reported that Aaron Rodgers is staying with the Packers after considering joining the Broncos or retiring.

Wilson’s dismay with Seattle stretches back to last season where his agent released a list of teams would consider being traded to. Wilson eventually denied ever requesting a trade. On several occasions, coach Pete Carroll dismissed the notion that the Seahawks would trade Wilson. On a March 1 appearance on the Today show, Wilson said he was happy in Seattle.

“Seattle is the place that I’m at right now, and I love it,” he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

