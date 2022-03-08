Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Russell Wilson Reportedly Traded to Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson Reportedly Traded to Denver Broncos
Player(s)
Russell Wilson

Report: Seahawks Agree to Trade Russell Wilson to Broncos Pending His Approval

The Seahawks have agreed to trade Russell Wilson to the Broncos and are waiting for him to approve the deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The news was confirmed by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and added that Denver gave up multiple first-round draft picks along with additional picks and players — one of them being quarterback Drew Locke. 

Seattle will get 

The deal is reported to be one of the largest in NFL history. The news comes just hours after it was reported that Aaron Rodgers is staying with the Packers after considering joining the Broncos or retiring. 

SI Recommends

Wilson’s dismay with Seattle stretches back to last season where his agent released a list of teams would consider being traded to. Wilson eventually denied ever requesting a trade. On several occasions, coach Pete Carroll dismissed the notion that the Seahawks would trade Wilson. On a March 1 appearance on the Today show, Wilson said he was happy in Seattle. 

“Seattle is the place that I’m at right now, and I love it,” he said.  

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More NFL Coverage: 

Russell Wilson

YOU MAY LIKE

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates with teammates after completing a touchdown pass making him the all time leader in touchdown passes in the first quarter during their football game Saturday, December 25, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Play
Betting

Packers’ Future Odds Jump With Aaron Rodgers Returning in 2023

The Packers’ 2023 Super Bowl future odds have moved to +1000 from +1400 with Aaron Rodgers reportedly set to return.

By Jennifer Piacenti
Oscar Tshiebwe flexes after scoring vs. Kansas
Play
Betting

SEC Tournament Betting Preview: Kentucky and Auburn Both Solid Contenders

Auburn is the top seed, but Kentucky is the betting favorite at SI Sportsbook to win the conference tournament.

By Frankie Taddeo
United States centre Brittney Griner (15) reacts against Japan in the women’s basketball gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games.
Play
WNBA

Russian State TV Releases Booking Photo of Brittney Griner at Police Station

The WNBA is standing against a white wall, wearing a black t-shirt and black pants in the photo.

By Daniela Perez
deion sanders
College Football

Deion Sanders Reveals He Had Two Toes Amputated Following Blood Clots

The Jackson State coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer underwent foot surgery that required a three-week stay at a Mississippi hospital.

By Nick Selbe
Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy looks on before a game.
NFL

Jerry Jeudy Appears to React to Aaron Rodgers Decision

The Broncos receiver didn’t seem pleased with the quarterback’s decision.

By Zach Koons
Kentucky’s Sahvir Wheeler (2) and Oscar Tshiebwe head to the bench
Play
College Basketball

Bracket Watch: Welcome to Championship Week

It’s the last gasp for bubble teams and those trying to climb the seed list before Selection Sunday.

By Kevin Sweeney
Kyler Murray warming up with the Cardinals.
Play
Extra Mustard

Murray Adds Previously-Removed Photos of Cardinals Back to IG

Murray originally removed every picture that showed the Cardinals in February.

By Joseph Salvador
nfl-aaron-rodgers-packers-return-matt-lafleur
Play
NFL

Rodgers’s Relationships Kept Him in Green Bay

The MVP’s main issue in Green Bay was salvaged, and actually turned into the very thing that made him decide to stay.

By Albert Breer