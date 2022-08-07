Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett: Marquise Goodwin is 'Fast and Electrifying'

As the NFL continues to evolve and modernize with the times, so do the athletes that play on Sundays. A rising trend in recent years has been an increase in speed at the receiver position, allowing them to exploit even a split-second mistake for a touchdown.

The Seattle Seahawks themselves are no strangers to speed themselves, with receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett on their roster. Both of Seattle's star receivers clocked a 4.40 40-yard dash time, showcasing some of the best speed in the NFL.

However, this offseason the Seahawks added an explosive receiver who is faster than both Metcalf and Lockett in Marquise Goodwin. Goodwin's 40-yard dash time came in at a blistering 4.27 seconds, a speed that is apparent to new teammate Tyler Lockett.

"He's fast and electrifying. You can tell he was always into track," Lockett said. "He's already been coached by Sanjay (Lal) and you can tell that he has a lot of the characteristics that Sanjay looks for in a receiver."

Goodwin is coming off a 2021 season with the Chicago Bears that saw him bring in 20 receptions for 313 yards and a touchdown. His best season however showed how dangerous of a weapon he can be, recording 56 receptions for 962 yards and two touchdowns for the San Francisco 49ers in 2017.

Even with stats that don't jump off the page at you or seem overly impressive, Lockett touched on what someone with Goodwin's speed can do to opposing defenses.

"One of the things in this game, Pete (Carroll) reiterated on it a couple weeks ago, but this is a really fast team," Lockett said. "Whenever you have explosive guys, it's hard for defensive backs to understand if they're really running a route or if they're really running a go route."

"You can disguise speed, you can set people up with your speed. There's a lot of things that you're able to do ... Just being able to have a lot of explosive receivers allows us to get creative with what we want to do."

The addition of Goodwin this offseason, despite how many yards he ultimately puts up this season, will allow the Seahawks' offensive staff to get creative with their playcalling. Every little wrinkle you can add in a scheme already featuring two elite receivers makes the offense's life that much easier.

