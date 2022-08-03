DK, Lockett & Who? Seahawks Coach Evaluates 'Good Competition' for No. 3 WR Spot

While the Seattle Seahawks don't yet know who'll be throwing passes this season, they do have a good idea of who's likely to be on the receiving end of most targets.

Led by receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett and tight end Noah Fant, the Seahawks have a stout trio of weapons for whoever lines up under center.

Still, with modern NFL offenses largely featuring three-receiver sets, Seattle is looking for a third wideout to step up. According to offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, the Seahawks are holding a healthy competition for the slot, with third-year pro Freddie Swain seemingly holding an early edge.

“It comes right back to that competition thing where we have that good competition for that third receiver spot," Waldron said. "Freddie Swain is always going to be steady, he’s always going to be working hard, playing tough, knowing what to do, looking for his opportunities, and he has done a great job of picking up where he left off knowing the system and being really that physical presence."

Eskridge, Seattle's first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, joined the team with the expectation that he'd eventually become an explosive playmaker. While the 25-year-old posted just 10 receptions during his rookie campaign, he flashed the attributes that made him a top-60 pick.

Should Eskridge not take the next step, the Seahawks have something of an insurance policy in veteran free agent addition Marquise Goodwin. While Waldron didn't mention Goodwin as one of the players in the mix for the third receiver role, the former Olympic long jumper has gotten off to an impressive start.

"Just a true pro that’s twitched up and fast," said Waldron. "He’s come in and got to us a little bit later in the offseason, so there was still a little bit of a learning curve with the offense. He showed up ready to go as far as knowing everything, knowing what to do, and provide, like I said, that professional approach every snap.

Whether it's Swain, Eskridge, Goodwin or one of the other players listed by Waldron, Seattle has a plethora of options to fill the slot receiver role, and the decision might ultimately come down to a preferred taste, be it the speed of Eskridge and Goodwin or the consistency of Swain.

While all eyes will be on the quarterback competition, the Seahawks have an intriguing position battle in the slot that will likely remain up for grabs throughout the preseason. Nevertheless, having as many capable players as Seattle does is never a bad problem to have.

