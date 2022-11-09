Bucs Tom Brady, Seahawks Pete Carroll Excited For 'Epic' Germany Matchup

The Seattle Seahawks will take their turn at an international matchup this Sunday, when they head to Munich, Germany to take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena.

Copius amounts of fanfare will surround the matchup, not only because of Brady himself, but because, per reports, Seattle and Tampa Bay are the country's two most popular teams.

And this week, during a recent appearance on the Let’s Go! podcast on Monday, Brady gave his thoughts on the Seahawks, as well as giving Germany its first ever live action NFL game.

“We’re playing a great team in Seattle," Brady said. "They’re first place in their division. We’re tied for first place in ours and it’s a big challenge because, you know, to fly across the ocean like that, new time zone, it’s a 9:30 [a.m.] eastern kickoff… And look, I mean the chance to go across to another country, play a sport that I love."

So how excited are the German fans? According to Brady, there have been over 3 million ticket requests for a stadium that holds just 67,000 people.

"I have heard there’s 3 million ticket requests for 67,000 seats," Brady said. "So the place is gonna be rocking and if it’s anything like what I see in those German Bundesliga games this is gonna be one of the epic games that we’ve ever played in. So I’m super excited.”

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll echo'd Brady's sentiments, noting his personal excitement, and his desire to impress the fans who will be in attendance.

“Somebody said that there have been three million requests for tickets, which is a staggering number of requests,” Carroll said. “I can’t imagine, but they are excited. They are really pumped up about it. We are going to try and put on a show, make them see our football, and experience it in a way they never have before. It’s an honor to do that and we will respect the heck out of every aspect of this.”

The Seahawks and Buccaneers will kick off at 6:30 AM CT on NFL Network.

