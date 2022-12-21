Analysis: Should Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen Win Defensive Rookie of the Year?

As evidenced by a long touchdown allowed on a busted coverage in Week 15, Tariq Woolen hasn't been perfect during his rookie season with the Seattle Seahawks. Tied for the league lead in interceptions, should he be viewed as the favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year against the likes of Jets rising star Sauce Gardner?

Vastly exceeding expectations since the moment he first stepped on the practice field at rookie minicamp in May, Seahawks fifth-round pick Tariq Woolen has quickly emerged as one of the premier young cornerbacks in the NFL amid an outstanding first season.

But has 'Riq the Freak been good enough to fend off Jets first-round pick Sauce Gardner, who has been equally dominant in his own right, for Defensive Rookie of the Year honors?

With apologies to Lions pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson, Woolen and Gardner find themselves neck-and-neck in a battle pitting two corners boasting a rare blend of size, length, ball skills, and elite athleticism against each other. Both rookies have been shutdown corners, racking up interceptions and pass breakups in bunches while receiving the ignoring treatment from quarterbacks more and more frequently as the season has progressed.

Should Woolen be viewed as the favorite? Or has Gardner's brilliant play surpassed him? A close look at where Seattle's budding star sits in a two-horse race with three games left to play:

Why Woolen Should Win Defensive Rookie of the Year

After being installed as a Week 1 starter at right cornerback, Woolen wasted little time coming through with game-changing plays in the secondary and on special teams. In the season opener, former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson tested him three times and didn't complete a single pass against him. The following week, he used his elite speed and length to rocket off the edge and block a short field goal by 49ers kicker Robbie Gould, leading to a scoop and score by teammate Mike Jackson to provide the only points the Seahawks scored in a 27-7 defeat. Over the next four games, he registered four interceptions, including a pick-six against Jared Goff in a 48-45 shootout win over the Lions in Detroit.

Statistically, Woolen currently is tied with Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson for the NFL lead with six interceptions, two more than any other cornerback in the league. Since racking up four picks in October, teams have rarely tested him and while he did get burned on an assignment miscue for a 54-yard touchdown by George Kittle in a Week 15 loss to San Francisco, he's still found a way to add two more interceptions to his stat line while producing six pass breakups in Seattle's past eight games. Per Pro Football Focus, he's also been far better as a tackler than anticipated, missing only two tackles in 14 games and posting a slightly better missed tackle rate than Gardner.

Why Woolen Should Not Win Defensive Rookie of the Year

As great of a story as Woolen has been emerging as a fifth-round superstar, aside from his impressive interception numbers and special teams contributions, he hasn't been on par with Gardner in most categories. The former Cincinnati star has a third of the picks and hasn't scored a defensive touchdown, but the rest of his numbers scream shutdown corner when compared to any other player in the league right now, as he has allowed only one touchdown in coverage, held opposing receivers to a league-low 44.1 completion rate, and ranks third overall yielding a 48.8 passer rating to opposing quarterbacks.

In comparison, per PFF, Woolen has surrendered five touchdowns, allowed a 56.6 percent completion rate, and yielded a 76.8 passer rating in coverage. While those last two numbers still rank in the top 15 and are more than respectable at one of the game's toughest positions, they aren't at the elite level of Gardner, who has been able to match the lofty expectations that came with him after a dominant collegiate career and quickly become one of the NFL's best all-around cornerbacks.

Final Verdict

Major awards typically boil down to impact plays and for a cornerback to win Defensive Rookie of the Year, history shows interceptions and defensive touchdowns matter immensely. The last cornerback to win the award - Saints defender Marshon Lattimore - registered five interceptions and scored a defensive touchdown in 2017. Two years prior, Marcus Peters racked up eight picks and scored two defensive touchdowns to win the award starring for the Chiefs. Those are the only two cornerbacks to capture the award since Charles Woodson won it in 1998, so it's been a rare occurrence.

Historically speaking, while Gardner has been sensational and both players will be Pro Bowlers and potential All-Pros as rookies, Woolen has the aforementioned game-changing impact plays working in his favor for this award. No other cornerback has intercepted more than four passes this year and he has manufactured 14 points from his efforts on defense through a pick-six and a blocked field goal. While he may not have the pristine stats in coverage Gardner brings the table in regards to completion percentage or passer rating and has had his share of mistakes this season giving up nearly half a dozen touchdowns, his ability to turn over the football ultimately should make him the front runner to win the first Defensive Player of the Year honors in Seahawks franchise history.

