Ticket Prices For Seahawks-Buccaneers Matchup in Germany Revealed

The NFL released ticketing prices for the Seahawks' trip to Germany to face the Buccaneers in the 2022 NFL Munich game. Matty F. Brown reports.

On Wednesday, the NFL released ticketing information for the Seahawks’ Week 10 trip to Germany and Munich’s Allianz Arena to face the Buccaneers. 

Tickets come in roughly—by current exchange rates—at $67 to $166 USD.

The three cheapest seating sections are limited view seating (Eingeschränkte Sicht for those wanting to practice their German), with the cheapest seat in unrestricted view section 6 costing $80.

Children receive discounted prices in the two cheapest unrestricted view sections, with section 6 costing $40 and section 5 pricing in at $50.

Premium packages/hospitality tickets go on sale Tuesday, June 14 at 1 a.m. Seattle time. Regular tickets go on sale Tuesday, June 19 at 1 a.m. as well. Buyers are limited to purchasing six tickets per person.

This ticket information can be found here. For further information, fans can sign up to the official Seahawks International News & Updates subscription here. Additional information on the game can also be found here.

Home to soccer giant FC Bayern Munich, Allianz Arena holds a capacity of 75,000 that is reduced to 70,000 for international soccer fixtures, though the number for the 2022 NFL Munich Game has yet to be announced. It is the first NFL game on German soil, with demand expected to be high and a quick sellout likely.

The International Series fixture featured in our Top 5 Xs and Os match-ups list, with Tom Brady facing Pete Carroll's Seahawks team for the fourth time, although it will be the legendary quarterback's first against Seattle wearing Tampa Bay colors. 

The game will kick off at 6:30 a.m. PT, 3:30 p.m. local time on November 13. 

