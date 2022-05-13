Analysis: The 5 Best 'Xs and Os' Matchups on Seahawks' 2022 Schedule

Which Seahawks games are going to produce the best scheme, entertainment and, most importantly, All-22 this year? Matty F. Brown looks at Seattle's schedule release from a tape-addict's perspective.

Thursday saw the release of the Seahawks’ 2022 schedule and, regardless of opponent, expectations for the season are understandably lower than in recent years. The importance of a franchise quarterback is obvious in today’s NFL. With Russell Wilson traded, the absence of said passer in Seattle lingers in the background of any discussion centered around the team. On top of the disconcerting quarterback uncertainty, Seattle’s 2022 slate of games looks difficult in a vacuum—quarterback or no quarterback.

One protective solution when watching 2022 Seahawks football is to become a nerd. Analyze the game in a more rational manner. Remove damaging emotions like hurt and pain and anger. Care about the scheme, the Xs and Os, the individual battles that Seattle is winning rather than the win/loss column. It doesn’t have to be cold and borderline psychotic; more positive, realistic and future-thinking. The approach will sync up nicely with the transitional nature of the Seahawks, considering the new coaching additions and observing development of Seattle’s roster, where the young draft picks grow and—hopefully—a quarterback becomes "the guy."

Thankfully, the 2022 schedule gives us a lot to work with in this area, featuring a number of intriguing Xs and Os matchup. Here is the top five, sorted chronologically.

Week 1: vs. Broncos - Monday Night Football

Another early Seahawks-Broncos matchup on the schedule, with the obvious Russell Wilson return the major talking point this time. It is unfortunate from a Seattle perspective that it faces Wilson early in the season, where—as we are all familiar with—the 33-year-old tends to start hot. What the Wilson-Denver offense looks like is going to be fascinating. Wilson’s 10 years in Seattle were very similar and are surely indicative of his future with first-time head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Will growing pains exist in week 1? It feels more likely that Wilson’s moonball is cooking.

Seeing Pete Carroll’s defensive gameplan for his former quarterback is the tape that warrants close studying. Last season's middle field open, zone-match coverage foundations are going to be built on after the arrivals of Sean Desai and Karl Scott. These are the kind of pass defense concepts that Wilson experienced difficulty with in Seattle, notably down the stretch of 2020 and then in 2021.

On the other side of the ball, the edge rush talent of Randy Gregory, Bradley Chubb and Nik Bonitto will be a baptism of fire for Seattle’s inexperienced offensive tackle pairing of first-round pick Charles Cross and either Jake Curhan, Abraham Lucas or Stone Forsythe. Could this be a Drew Lock revenge game? It feels more likely the Seahawks will look to the run game and run action to try to soften the impact of all things dropback passing—specifically shoddy quarterback play and dangerous pass rush opportunities.