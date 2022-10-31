Tyler Lockett Lifted by Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll: 'Best Ever' Pep Talk: Seattle Defeats Giants

The Seattle Seahawks played host to the New York Giants on Sunday at Lumen Field in a matchup between two surprising teams in the 2022 NFL season. ... and in what will register as another "surprise'' ... the Seahawks muscled their way to a 27-13 victory.

How did it play out? A couple of lowlights (Tyler Lockett's fumble and then his end-zone drop) were followed by an emotional highlight, coach Pete Carroll pep-talking the veteran by telling him, "You're the best receiver I've ever seen. ...''

A chronological look at the game below ...

The Giants are one of the hottest teams in the NFL and boast a four-game winning streak - the second-longest active streak in the league.

Both the Giants and Seahawks were expected to be cellar-dwellers in their respective divisions this season, but Seattle is also playing well behind quarterback Geno Smith and is riding its own two-game winning streak for first place in the NFC West.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley leads the NFL in yards from scrimmage and is second in yards rushing. And with the recent trend of quarterback Daniel Jones also contributing to the rushing attack, Seattle could have its work cut out for it defensively, as the Seahawks have struggled this season stopping running signal-callers.

Seattle has its own offensive weapon on the ground, as there's been very little, if any, falloff after rookie Kenneth Walker III stepped in for the injured Rashaad Penny.

This game is the only one in the league on Sunday between two teams with winning records.

"It's been an interesting year. I think there a lot of surprises around the league as far as the play and the way the ball bounces and wins and losses," Seattle tight end Will Dissly said. "We kind of know who we are, and we are excited."

Live game updates will appear here after kickoff...

FIRST QUARTER: Giants 0, Seahawks 0

Seattle starts the game with the ball on its own 29.

Walker runs for three, Smith hits Metcalf for six, and Walker runs for six more for a 3rd and 1, where Walker runs up the middle on a direct snap for four yards.

On 3rd and 10, Smith is incomplete to Metcalf deep on the left side.

Dickson punts 40 yards to the NYG 18, and it's returned by James to the NYG 28.

The Seattle defense holds the Giants on 3rd and 4 and forces a punt from the NYG 34.

The Gillan punt goes 49 yards to the SEA 14.

Smith passes to Dissly for nine yards, then Walker runs for one. On 3rd and 8, Smith passes incomplete.

Dickson punts 49 yards to the NYG 23, and it's returned by James for 42 yards to the SEA 35. But a blindside block penalty takes it back to the NYG 20.

Jones finds Robinson for six yards on first down, but that's the best New York can do as the Seattle defense forces another NYG punt.

The Seahawks take over from their own 41.

On first down, Smith finds Lockett for 13 yards to the NYG 46, then Smith scrambles for three before Walker runs for two more for a 3rd and 5 from the NYG 41.

Smith can't find Lockett through the air as the pass is batted down at the line of scrimmage and the Seattle drive stalls at the NYG 41.

The Dickson punt goes 41 yards for a touchback.

Barkley carries for three yards before two incomplete passes from Jones, bringing up a fourth down.

The Gillan punt goes 54 yards to the SEA 23 and is returned by Dallas to the SEA 31.

Smith hits Goodwin for 16 yards to the SEA 47, then is sacked for a loss of seven by McFadden.

Metcalf catches a Smith pass for 15 yards to the NYG 42, then Walker runs right guard for no gain, but New York is called for a facemask for 15 yards to the 27.

END OF THE FIRST QUARTER

SECOND QUARTER: Seahawks 10, Giants 7

Smith finds Goodwin for seven yards to the NYG 18. ON 4th and 1, Smith hits Lockett for a four-yard gain to the NYG 14 and a first down.

On 3rd and 8, Smith scrambled right end for six yards but converted another 4th and 2 with a shovel pass to Dissly for three yards.

On 1st and Goal, Walker ran right tackle for no gain.

TOUCHDOWN SEAHAWKS: Smith hit Metcalf across the middle for three yards and a touchdown. The Myers extra point is good for a 7-0 Seattle lead with 12:07 left in the half. The scoring drive goes 69 yards in 15 plays and took 5:55 off the clock.

The Myers kick goes into the end zone for a touchback.

Barkley runs left end for nine yards, then for four yards for a first down.

Barkley runs for five more then Jones hits Slayton for five but a false start penalty negates the gain.

On 1st and 15 from the NYG 49, Jones scrambles for six yards to the NYG 49 before Barkley is stopped for no gain.

The Seattle defense holds again, and the Gillan punt goes 49 yards to the SEA 2 where it's downed.

FUMBLE RECOVERY GIANTS: Smith hits Lockett short right and Lockett fumbles, recovered by Jackson at the SEA 2.

TOUCHDOWN GIANTS: Barkley carries off left guard for the touchdown. The Gano extra point is good to tie the game at seven with 5:51 left in the half. The scoring drive goes two yards in two plays and took 39 seconds off the clock.

Gano kicks into the end zone for a touchback, and the Seahawks take over at the 25 but the Seahawks' defense holds for a 4th and 18.

FUMBLE RECOVERY SEAHAWKS: The Dickson punt goes 49 yards to the NYG 24 caught by James who fumbles the ball, recovered by Blount at the NYG 19, first down Seattle.

Smith passes to Eskridge for three yards to the NYG 16.

On 3rd and 12, Smith found Goodwin for four yards to the NYG 17 as the Giants defense holds after the turnover.

FIELD GOAL SEAHAWKS: The Myers 35-yard field goal is good for a 10-7 Seahawks lead with 1:38 left in the half. The scoring drive goes two yards in four plays and took 45 seconds off the clock.

The Giants go three-and-out and punt the ball back to Seattle who runs the clock out for halftime.

HALFTIME

THIRD QUARTER: Seahawks 13, Giants 10

The Giants start the second half with the ball and begin aggressively through the air. Jones and Co. move down the field methodically to the SEA 44 in nine plays.

Jones hits Slayton for 16 yards to the SEA 28 then finds Barkley for another 12 to the SEA 16.

The drive stalls as the Seattle defense holds for a field goal attempt.

FIELD GOAL GIANTS: The Gano 31-yard field goal is good for a 10-10 tie with 6:04 left in the third quarter. The scoring drive goes 79 yards in 14 plays and took 8:56 off the clock.

The Seahawks start the next drive from the 25 and march down the field to the NYG 33.

FIELD GOAL SEAHAWKS: Myers' 51-yard field goal is good for a 13-10 lead with 2:42 left in the third quarter. The scoring drive goes 42 yards in seven plays and took 3:22 off the clock.

The Giants start from their own 28, and Barkley loses a yard on first down, then drops a pass on second down.

On 3rd and 11, Jones passes to Slayton for 21 yards to the NYG 48 for a first down.

END OF THE THIRD QUARTER

FOURTH QUARTER: Seahawks 13, Giants 13

Jones finds Myarick for 10 yards to the SEA 41, then Barkley carries for two to the SEA 39.

Barkley carries again for 10 yards to the SEA 29.

Barkley gets tangled with Jones on a handoff and loses eight yards on 1st and 10 from the SEA 29.

On 3rd and 18, Jones hits Breida for 10 yards to the SEA 27.

FIELD GOAL GIANTS: Gano is good from 45 to knot the score at 13 with 11:17 left in the game. The scoring drive goes 45 yards in 12 plays and took 6:25 off the clock.

Seattle takes over at the 25, and Metcalf catches a pass for 11 yards, then Goodwin catches for six more.

Geno smith found Lockett for 12 yards to the NYG 46, then hit Metcalf for 13 to the NYG 33.

TOUCHDOWN SEAHAWKS: Smith finds Lockett deep on the right side in the end zone for a touchdown. Myers' extra point is good for a 20-13 Seattle lead with 9:18 left in the game. The scoring drive goes 75 yards in five plays and took 1:59 off the clock.

The Giants begin from their own 25, and the Seahawks hold New York to a three-and-out.

The Gillan punt goes 69 yards to the end zone.

The Giants' defense holds Seattle to a three-and-out and forces a punt.

FUMBLE RECOVERY SEAHAWKS: Dickson's punt goes 55 yards to the NYG 21, and James returns it nine yards to the NYG 30 but fumbles the ball, recovered by Dissly at the NYG 32. James is injured on the play.

Smith finds Fant for 16 yards to the NYG 16.

TOUCHDOWN SEAHAWKS: Walker carries left end for 16 yards for a touchdown. The Myers extra point is good for a 27-13 Seahawks lead with 5:22 left in the game. The scoring drive goes 32 yards in two plays and took 42 seconds off the clock.

New York takes over at its own 25, and Jones finds Hudson for 27 yards to the SEA 45. Then Jones finds Hudson again on 3rd and 10 for 13 more to extend the drive.

R. Neal was injured on the play.

Jones finds Robinson for nine yards to the SEA 23, but Jones is then sacked for six yards forcing a 3rd and 7.

On 3rd and 7, Jones' pass is incomplete, but with just 2"43 left in the game, New York is forced to go for it.

TURNOVER ON DOWNS to SEAHAWKS: Cody Barton almost intercepts Jones' pass as it falls incomplete.

On 3rd and 8, Smith runs for 14 yards and a first down, but an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Pete Carroll for accidentally bumping a referee while in the field of play moves the ball back 15 yards, but it's still a first down.

TWO-MINUTE WARNING

The Seattle drive stalls and Dickson punts 57 yards to the NYG 13.

Jones throws incomplete twice then on 3rd and 10 hits Hudson for 18 yards and a first down.

Jones is sacked for a loss of seven the sacked again for a loss of eight to end the game as the clock expires.

END OF GAME

