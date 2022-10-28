Giants at Seahawks: 'Most Explosive Test' vs. Saquon Barkley In Week 8

After seven weeks, the Seattle Seahawks find themselves with the NFC West lead at 4-3. Primarily, quarterback Geno Smith and an incredibly productive rookie class have fueled the team's success. Meanwhile, stopping the run has been a problem ...

And here comes Saquon Barkley.

Seattle has allowed the third-most rushing yards across the NFL ... and now as the Seahawks look ahead to the New York Giants' No. 3 rushing offense on Sunday. ... there is a focus.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll noted that "174 yards a game, that is their average, so it’s a huge test. They are the most explosive running team in the NFL, they are more explosive than anybody, so we are going to have to keep those down to a minimum.”

Ahead of the matchup, Carroll has praised Giants running back Barkley, but also the dual-threat mismatch that New York signal caller Daniel Jones creates.

"Daniel has always made long runs, ever since he has been in the league," Carroll said. "In his rookie year, he had some big plays and he’s had some tremendous carries, so this is nothing new for him."

Jones is on pace for over 800 rushing yards this season, while displaying the "tremendous carries" that Carroll referred to.

If Seattle wants to take down the Giants on Sunday, they'll need to be able to stop the run, while conquering the "huge and explosive test" that lies ahead.

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.