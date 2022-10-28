Skip to main content

Giants at Seahawks: 'Most Explosive Test' vs. Saquon Barkley In Week 8

The Seattle Seahawks have struggled to stop the run this season and now look ahead to the New York Giants dominant rushing attack on Sunday.

After seven weeks, the Seattle Seahawks find themselves with the NFC West lead at 4-3. Primarily, quarterback Geno Smith and an incredibly productive rookie class have fueled the team's success. Meanwhile, stopping the run has been a problem ...

And here comes Saquon Barkley.

Seattle has allowed the third-most rushing yards across the NFL ... and now as the Seahawks look ahead to the New York Giants' No. 3 rushing offense on Sunday. ... there is a focus.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll noted that "174 yards a game, that is their average, so it’s a huge test. They are the most explosive running team in the NFL, they are more explosive than anybody, so we are going to have to keep those down to a minimum.”

Ahead of the matchup, Carroll has praised Giants running back Barkley, but also the dual-threat mismatch that New York signal caller Daniel Jones creates.

"Daniel has always made long runs, ever since he has been in the league," Carroll said. "In his rookie year, he had some big plays and he’s had some tremendous carries, so this is nothing new for him."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jones is on pace for over 800 rushing yards this season, while displaying the "tremendous carries" that Carroll referred to.

If Seattle wants to take down the Giants on Sunday, they'll need to be able to stop the run, while conquering the "huge and explosive test" that lies ahead.

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (2)

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
New York Giants
New York Giants

Tre Brown
Seahawks News

Returning From Injury, Seahawks Banking on Tre Brown Further Bolstering Talented Secondary

By Corbin K. Smith
saquon barkley 22
Seahawks News

'Ultimate Threat': Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Details Why Giants RB Saquon Barkley is Elite

By Zach Dimmitt
dak cart
Seahawks News

Turf Wars: Pete Carroll & Seahawks Angry About Injuries at Chargers' SoFi Stadium, Demand Change

By Logan Macdonald
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Seahawks News

Seahawks Add Star WR in Latest CBS Sports Mock Draft

By Connor Zimmerlee
Seattle Seahawks tight end Colby Parkinson (84) signals a first down in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
Seahawks News

Finally Healthy, Colby Parkinson Coming Into His Own in Seahawks Tight End Friendly Offense

By Corbin K. Smith
L.J. Collier
Seahawks News

Seahawks Activate L.J. Collier, Designate Tre Brown & Travis Homer to Return to Practice

By Corbin K. Smith
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium.
Seahawks News

'These Guys Are Fast,' Says Pete Carroll; Seahawks Winning With Speed

By Logan Macdonald
deejay dallas. 2111
Seahawks News

Seahawks RBs: Ken Walker III & 'Marvelous' DeeJay Dallas - Coach Pete Carroll Reveals 'Favorites'

By Zach Dimmitt