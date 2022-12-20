Tyler Lockett Undergoes 'Perfect' Surgery, Could Return For Seahawks in 2 Weeks

Following a successful operation on his left hand, the Seattle Seahawks may luck out and only be without Tyler Lockett for Saturday's road game in Kansas City.

After undergoing surgery to repair a broken bone in his left hand on Monday afternoon, Tyler Lockett appears to already be on the fast track towards returning to the field for the Seahawks.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday prior to Seattle's first practice of the week in preparation for Saturday's Christmas Eve battle at Kansas City, Carroll indicated Lockett's procedure went swimmingly and while he won't suit up this weekend, there's a real chance the star receiver could come back as early as New Year's Day to face the New York Jets.

"He had his surgery and the doctor said it was perfect," Carroll said. "He had a lot of work done, but it's very, very secure and so they feel very good about him coming back quickly."

Exiting late in the fourth quarter of a 21-13 loss to the 49ers last Thursday night, Lockett was escorted to the locker room and Carroll quickly informed reporters that he broke a bone in his index finger. Specifically suffering a spiral crack in his first metacarpal, the injury appeared to happen when he tried to make a catch low towards the ground on the Seahawks final offensive possession.

While such an injury usually takes at least two weeks to recover from, if not longer, Carroll detailed that doctors were optimistic about Lockett making a rapid recovery, opening the door for him to miss only a single game with Seattle in the midst of a playoff race.

"That's the first thing that came out of them that there's a chance. That's from the docs, you know, so we'll see what happens," Carroll explained. "I mean, it sounds crazy, miraculous, but they secured it in a way that they know that he can already start moving his hand and stuff like that. And so we'll see what happens. We'll keep our fingers crossed."

Without Lockett available for Saturday's crucial road game against the Chiefs, the Seahawks signed veteran wideout Laquon Treadwell off the practice squad to help fill the void. Though Carroll understands nobody else on the roster will be able to replace a player of his caliber individually, he's confident in Treadwell, rookie Dareke Young, and Penny Hart stepping up and contributing when called upon.

In addition, Carroll is excited to see how Marquise Goodwin handles being Seattle's second receiver alongside DK Metcalf. Enjoying a renaissance season catching passes from Geno Smith, the former USA Track standout already has grabbed more receptions (27) and touchdowns (four) than he has produced in a single season since way back in 2017 when he was with the 49ers.

"He's done everything. I mean, he's caught every ball we've thrown at him," Carroll commented. "He's made all the plays. He's been spectacular in his role. And four touchdowns, so he's doing a good job. He flies, so we're thrilled that he may get even more attention."

In other injury news, Carroll said running back Ken Walker III wouldn't practice on Tuesday as the team continues to monitor his workload while still dealing with a sore ankle coming out of Thursday's game. Defensive tackle Al Woods (heel) and safety Ryan Neal (knee) also remain banged up and won't practice on Tuesday, though their game status will be determined as the week progresses.

While Walker, Woods, and Neal remain up in the air to play against the Chiefs, the Seahawks should have starting linebacker Jordyn Brooks back in the lineup. Per Carroll, he was expected to practice on Tuesday after sitting out part of the fourth quarter on Thursday night with a sore neck.

