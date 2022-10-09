WATCH: Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Catches Long Touchdown vs. Saints

The Seattle Seahawks offense has been dialed in over the last two weeks and came into their Sunday matchup with the New Orleans Saints hoping to continue that momentum.

And so far through the first quarter, that is exactly what has happened, with Seahawks star wide receiver DK Metcalf opening things up with a 50-yard touchdown catch from Geno Smith.

The catch put the Seahawks up on top of the Saints with a 7-3 lead in the first quarter and flipped the momentum to their favor early on.

It was Metcalf's first catch of the game, and he made it count.

The touchdown was Metcalf's second score of the season, with the other coming in Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons. Metcalf finished that game with five catches for 64 yards.

Coming into the game, Metcalf had totaled 23 catches for 284 yards on 35 targets and one score, with seven catches and 149 of those yards coming in his explosive outing in the Week 4 shootout win over the Detroit Lions.

Metcalf will hope to keep up his explosive play throughout the remaining three quarters, as the Seahawks look to move to 3-2 on the year.

