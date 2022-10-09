Marquise Goodwin, Sidney Jones Inactive For Seahawks vs. Saints in Week 5

Dealing with knee and back issues, the Seahawks will hold out veteran Marquise Goodwin against the Saints on Sunday, leaving the team short-handed at the receiver position.

On Friday, coach Pete Carroll sounded optimistic about Goodwin's chances of playing after being held out of practice. After testing out the injury during pre-game, however, Seattle must have decided he wasn't ready after all and with rookie Dareke Young also inactive due to a quad injury, the team only has four healthy receivers for a tough road game against New Orleans.

In the secondary, Sidney Jones will be deactivated as a healthy scratch for the second time in three weeks. The sixth-year veteran wasn't listed on the injury report after playing 22 defensive snaps and recording four tackles in last week's 48-45 win over the Lions.

With Jones not suited up, fellow veteran Artie Burns will finally make his team debut for the Seahawks. Signed to a one-year contract in March, he has returned to practice in full last week after battling through a groin injury suffered in the middle of training camp. It remains to be seen whether he or Mike Jackson will start on the left side across from rookie Tariq Woolen.

Seattle will also be without slot cornerback Justin Coleman for a fourth straight game as he continues to work back from a calf injury. In his absence, rookie Coby Bryant will replace him in nickel and dime packages as a fifth defensive back.

Rounding out the Seahawks inactives list, guard Jake Curhan and cornerback Teez Tabor will not dress as healthy scratches. Sunday will mark the third time in five games where Curhan has not been active despite being healthy, while Tabor will sit out for the first time since being signed off the Falcons practice squad in Week 3.

