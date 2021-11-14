Skip to main content
    November 14, 2021
    Seattle Overload, Episode 10: Will Seahawks' Defense Continue Turnaround Against Packers?

    Hosts Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon break down Sunday's matchup between the Packers and Seahawks from the defensive side of the ball in the 10th episode of "Seattle Overload."
    Over their last three games, the Seahawks have seemingly turned the corner defensively. But the jury remains out for many, who look at Sunday's game against the Packers as Seattle's first true test since Week 5. Will Ken Norton Jr.'s unit live up to the moment? Or will they fall back into the pit of despair they found themselves in through the first five weeks of the season?

    Hosts Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon discuss that and more in the 10th episode of Seattle Overload. Watch the full episode in the video above or listen to it in the audio player down below!

