    December 11, 2021
    Seattle Overload, Episode 18: Jamal Adams Injury Reaction and Seahawks' Defensive Performance vs. 49ers

    How did the defense fare in the Seahawks' 30-23 win over the 49ers? And how will it cope with the loss of safety Jamal Adams for the remainder of the season? Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon discuss that and more in the latest episode of "Seattle Overload."
    The Seahawks won their first game in over a month this past Sunday, but at a cost: safety Jamal Adams is done for the season, suffering a torn labrum in his left shoulder during the 30-23 victory over the 49ers. How will that affect the defense in the final five games of the regular season? Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon discuss that in the above clip from the latest episode of Seattle Overload.

    To hear the full episode, hit play on the embedded audio player below. 

