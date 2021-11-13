Skip to main content
    November 13, 2021
    Seattle Overload, Episode 9: Previewing Seahawks' Offense Ahead of Week 10 Duel With Packers

    Hosts Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon discuss the Odell Beckham Jr. saga (prior to his decision to join the Rams), Russell Wilson's return and what to expect from the Seahawks' offense against the Packers this Sunday in the latest episode of "Seattle Overload."
    Don't look now, but the Seahawks are just a game out of a playoff spot and getting healthier just in time for the start of the second half. There will be no soft landing, however, as they get set to face the 7-2 Packers and 8-1 Cardinals in back-to-back weeks to kick things off. 

    First thing's first: a trip to Green Bay. Hosts Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon break down the Xs and Os of Seattle's offense heading into Sunday's matchup and also talk Odell Beckham Jr. (this was recorded prior to his free agency decision, sorry) and the return of Russell Wilson. Watch the video above for the full episode or listen to it in the embedded audio player down below. 

