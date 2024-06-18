All Seahawks

Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks Benefiting From Rayshawn Jenkins' 'Vet Mindset'

The Seattle Seahawks are building chemistry on a revamped defense under Mike Macdonald and Rayshawn Jenkins already has taken a key role in the leadership front.

Jeremy Brener

Seahawks safety Rayshawn Jenkins waits for his turn during a position drill at mandatory minicamp.
Seahawks safety Rayshawn Jenkins waits for his turn during a position drill at mandatory minicamp. / Corbin Smith/All Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks defense has some new pieces and they have spent the offseason looking to build much-needed chemistry with one another in a new scheme.

Second-year pro Devon Witherspoon understands the need to get on the same page, especially within the defensive backs position group that features a handful of newcomers following the departures of safeties Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams.

“It's very important," Witherspoon said about chemistry. "Without it, it we don't know how we’re going to play with one another, how vibes are going to be. You’ve got to build that chemistry early so when we get to game day, we can play off of each other fast, and we don't have to think about it.”

A player looking to help that cause is Rayshawn Jenkins, whom the team signed after he was released by the Jaguars as a cap casualty. Jenkins, 30, spent four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers before another three seasons in Jacksonville.

From Witherspoon's perspective, his experience and ability to learn different schemes should come in handy for the Seahawks helping replace Diggs and Adams.

“Just his vet mindset, the way he sees the field, the way he could just coach you through things that he’s done, already been through, that right there helps me a lot," Witherspoon said when asked about what stands out with Jenkins. "He's put me in a position, if I don't see something, he might see it and he’ll tell me within a play and certain things like that. So having that vet behind you is definitely a big part of my success.”

With Jenkins, Witherspoon and the rest of the secondary coming together, the Seahawks plan to get things back on track on the back half of their defense as they pursue the goal of being one of the most improved defenses in the NFL for the upcoming season.

Published
Jeremy Brener

