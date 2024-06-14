Seattle Seahawks DL Leonard Williams Raves About 'Physical, Rowdy' Devon Witherspoon
Returning the Seattle Seahawks defense to respectability after several underwhelming seasons will take a group effort in order to succeed under new head coach Mike Macdonald and defensive coordinator Aden Durde.
However, each unit needs its leaders, and for the Seahawks defense, that's veteran defensive lineman Leonard Williams and second-year cornerback Devon Witherspoon.
Williams spoke Witherspoon's praises during OTA's earlier this week, admiring him for his infectious energy and hard-hitting style.
“I think Spoon (Devon Witherspoon) is a great player," Williams said. "When I got traded here in the middle of the season last year, I was just like, ’Dang, who is this guy?’ He does have just very outrageous energy and in a great way and also for a small guy, he plays very physical and rowdy."
As the No. 5 overall pick last year, Witherspoon could have come into the league a bit nervous, but he played with a certain swagger right from the jump.
"Corners are usually quieter guys, they're more finesse guys a lot of times where it's like this guy wants to put his face in there, get dirty, and I love seeing that in the secondary," Williams said. "Going into this season, what I was just talking about, all the multiple guys we have up front and then knowing that we have those guys in the back-end, I'm really excited about playing in this defense honestly.”
One player can't make a football team, but if there is a certain type of trust among the players, it can really translate to wins on the field come the fall.
Now with a full offseason under their belts in Seattle, Williams and Witherspoon can truly lead the Seahawks defense to new heights.