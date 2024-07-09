All Seahawks

New England Patriots Reporter Makes Bold Prediction vs. Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks could look to face a veteran quarterback against the New England Patriots.

Jun 10, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett (14) hands the ball to running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) at minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports / Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
The Seattle Seahawks are set to visit the New England Patriots in Week 2 of the NFL season at Gillette Stadium, but critics are already talking about the Super Bowl XLIX rematch.

The Patriots selected North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye with the No. 3 overall pick in the draft in April, hoping that he could be their franchise guy someday. However, that day isn't expected to come when the Seahawks come to visit.

Patriots reporter Mike Kadlick said in a recent appearance on 93.3 KJR FM that it would "stun" him if Maye started so soon in the season. He expects veteran Jacoby Brissett to be the starter in Week 2 for the Patriots home opener.

Brissett, 31, returns to the Patriots after being a third-round pick for the team back in 2016. Since his rookie year, he's bounced around the league, playing for the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders. He's made 79 appearances throughout his career, but only 48 starts.

Brissett was the backup last season for Sam Howell, who is now Geno Smith's backup in Seattle, so the Seahawks second-stringer could provide some insight about his tendencies during that week of preparation.

While the Seahawks likely wish for the opportunity to play a rookie quarterback so early in his career, there are pros and cons for the Patriots not playing Maye. Ultimately, the Seahawks have to play whoever is put in front of them, and they have to find a way to pull out a win.

