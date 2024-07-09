Seattle Seahawks Opt for O-Line in Way-Too-Early 2024 Redraft
The Seattle Seahawks entered the offseason in need of fixing their offensive line, but did they make a mistake by not targeting the position at the start of the 2024 NFL Draft?
Bleacher Report writer Matt Holder believes Seattle did make a mistake, which is why he mocked Oregon State Beavers offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga to the Seahawks with the No. 16 overall pick instead of Texas Longhorns defensive tackle Byron Murphy II.
"While Murphy has looked strong so far for the Seattle Seahawks, the front office added Dre'Mont Jones and Leonard Williams in 2023 who play the same position," Holder writes. "That might limit how much of an impact the rookie has this season and Seattle lost three starting interior offensive linemen this offseason. Fuaga was drafted as a tackle and held down the edge in college, but he profiles better on the interior."
Fuaga was the No. 14 overall pick, so he wasn't available by the time the Seahawks were on the clock in April, but he may have been an option for Seattle with the pick. That being said, the Seahawks should be really excited with Murphy, who has looked the part of a first-round pick throughout the offseason and projects to be a mainstay on Seattle's defensive line for years to come.
Murphy didn't go until the No. 23 pick to the Minnesota Vikings in the redraft, but he hopes to prove Holder wrong when he begins his rookie season as the anchor of the defensive line in Mike Macdonald and Aden Durde's new unit.