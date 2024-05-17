All Seahawks

Seahawks Sign Michael Jerrell, Entire 2024 Draft Class Under Contract

Hours after announcing Christian Haynes had signed, the Seahawks put a bow on their draft class by signing Michael Jerrell, putting all eight draft picks under contract.

Corbin K. Smith

Findlay tackle Michael Jerrell blocks during a play in a regular season game.
Findlay tackle Michael Jerrell blocks during a play in a regular season game. / Findlay Athletics
In this story:

Putting the finishing touches on locking up their latest draft class before the start of OTAs next week, the Seattle Seahawks announced sixth-round pick Michael Jerrell has signed his rookie contract.

With Jerrell now under contract and guard Christian Haynes signing earlier on Friday, the Seahawks have secured all eight of their incoming 2024 draft picks on four-year rookie deals through 2027. Under the terms of his slotted contract, he will earn $4.18 million total over four years.

Taking a unique path to the NFL, Jerrell committed to Division II Findlay after transitioning to tackle in his final prep season at Pike High School in Indianapolis. After bulking up to over 300 pounds, he emerged as a Division II All-American and multi-time All-GWAC First-Team selection at right tackle for the Oilers, earning an invitation to the Hulu Bowl in January.

Though Jerrell already was on the radar for NFL teams, he further improved his chances of getting drafted when he turned in a fantastic workout at Ohio State's pro day. Along with running the 40-yard dash in 4.94 seconds, he also posted a 32-inch vertical jump and 26 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press, looking the part of a Buckeyes prospect.

Shortly after, the Seahawks brought Jerrell to town for a top-30 visit and he impressed the coaching staff, leading to his selection with the 192nd pick in the sixth round.

After playing right tackle exclusively at Findlay, Jerrell likely will begin his NFL career at the same position battling for reps behind starter Abraham Lucas and veteran Stone Forsythe. But given his athleticism and power, it shouldn't come as a surprise Seattle did work him some at guard during rookie minicamp, and it's possible new line coach Scott Huff will want to give him some snaps there to see if he can develop into a versatile swing lineman.

Published
Corbin K. Smith

CORBIN K. SMITH

Graduating from Manchester College in 2012, Smith began his professional career as a high school Economics teacher in Indianapolis and launched his own NFL website covering the Seahawks as a hobby. After teaching and coaching high school football for five years, he transitioned to a full-time sports reporter in 2017, writing for USA Today's Seahawks Wire while continuing to produce the Legion of 12 podcast. He joined the Arena Group in August 2018 and also currently hosts the daily Locked On Seahawks podcast with Rob Rang and Nick Lee. Away from his coverage of the Seahawks and the NFL, Smith dabbles in standup comedy, is a heavy metal enthusiast and previously performed as lead vocalist for a metal band, and enjoys distance running and weight lifting. A habitual commuter, he resides with his wife Natalia in Colorado and spends extensive time reporting from his second residence in the Pacific Northwest.