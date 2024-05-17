Seahawks Sign Michael Jerrell, Entire 2024 Draft Class Under Contract
Putting the finishing touches on locking up their latest draft class before the start of OTAs next week, the Seattle Seahawks announced sixth-round pick Michael Jerrell has signed his rookie contract.
With Jerrell now under contract and guard Christian Haynes signing earlier on Friday, the Seahawks have secured all eight of their incoming 2024 draft picks on four-year rookie deals through 2027. Under the terms of his slotted contract, he will earn $4.18 million total over four years.
Taking a unique path to the NFL, Jerrell committed to Division II Findlay after transitioning to tackle in his final prep season at Pike High School in Indianapolis. After bulking up to over 300 pounds, he emerged as a Division II All-American and multi-time All-GWAC First-Team selection at right tackle for the Oilers, earning an invitation to the Hulu Bowl in January.
Though Jerrell already was on the radar for NFL teams, he further improved his chances of getting drafted when he turned in a fantastic workout at Ohio State's pro day. Along with running the 40-yard dash in 4.94 seconds, he also posted a 32-inch vertical jump and 26 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press, looking the part of a Buckeyes prospect.
Shortly after, the Seahawks brought Jerrell to town for a top-30 visit and he impressed the coaching staff, leading to his selection with the 192nd pick in the sixth round.
After playing right tackle exclusively at Findlay, Jerrell likely will begin his NFL career at the same position battling for reps behind starter Abraham Lucas and veteran Stone Forsythe. But given his athleticism and power, it shouldn't come as a surprise Seattle did work him some at guard during rookie minicamp, and it's possible new line coach Scott Huff will want to give him some snaps there to see if he can develop into a versatile swing lineman.