Seattle Seahawks Select Findlay OL Michael Jerrell With 207th Pick of 2024 NFL Draft

In a late-round stunner, the Seahawks added yet another offensive lineman in the 2024 NFL Draft, this time dipping into the Division II pool for tackle Michael Jerrell.

Corbin K. Smith

Making NFL dreams come true for a Division II talent, the Seattle Seahawks wrapped up their 2024 NFL Draft class by investing the 207th overall selection in the sixth round on Findlay tackle Michael Jerrell.

Lightly recruited coming out of Pike High School in Indianapolis, Jerrell joined the Oilers in 2018 and packed on more than 60 pounds of muscle during six years with the program. Highly decorated at the Division II level, he earned All-American honors in 2022 and 2023 while also being named GMAC Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2023 and receiving All-Conference honors four times.

Making history, Jerrell becomes the fourth player from Findlay to be drafted and the first since Andrew Ogletree in 2022.

While Jerrell may not be a familiar name for draft enthusiasts, he has been on the radar for prospective teams for months, participating in the 2023 Hula Bowl against Power 5 talent and putting on a show at Ohio State's pro day running the 40-yard dash in under five seconds while posting 27 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. He flew out to Seattle to meet with the team on one of his top-30 visits earlier this month.

Now 309 pounds after being under 250 pounds coming out of high school, Jerrell likely will stay at tackle with the Seahawks competing for a roster spot against reserves Stone Forsythe and Max Pincher. Due to his athleticism, the team may also consider sliding him inside to guard, where he received a few reps at the Hulu Bowl but doesn't have any prior game experience.

