Seattle Seahawks 2024 Schedule to Be Announced on May 15

Facing the AFC East and NFC North next season, the Seahawks official schedule will finally be revealed on May 15, setting the stage for the upcoming season.

Corbin K. Smith

Dec 10, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) makes
Dec 10, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) makes / Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
For those eager to learn the Seattle Seahawks upcoming schedule for the 2024 season, while opponents have been known since last season concluded, the NFL plans to make that wish come true next week in what has become an unofficial holiday for fans each year.

As confirmed by the league office, the NFL will reveal the full schedule on Wednesday, May 15 at 5 PM ET, including prime time games and holiday games. International games will also be announced, though those could be leaked prior to the official schedule release.

Entering the first season under new coach Mike Macdonald, the Seahawks will play their usual six-game docket against NFC West opponents with home and away matchups against the 49ers, Cardinals, and Rams. Away from their divisional schedule, they will face off against the AFC East and NFC North divisions with a pair of home and away games against each division, including a road matchup against Aaron Rodgers and the Jets and a home battle against Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins.

In addition, Seattle will host Denver and the New York Giants at Lumen Field while filling out their road schedule with a trip to Atlanta, as the 17-game schedule will feature nine home games and eight away games. One of those away games could be in London, as Chicago's matchup for an international game has yet to be revealed and the Seahawks are one of eight teams on the Bears schedule as a potential road opponent across the pond.

Last season, Seattle had four prime time games, including a Thanksgiving home matchup against San Francisco and Monday night games against Philadelphia and New York, finishing with a 2-2 record in those games under the lights. While another game on Thanksgiving likely won't be in the cards, the NFL plans to have two games on Christmas day, which falls on a Wednesday on the calendar this year, leaving open the possibility of a holiday game for the Seahawks.

Looking towards the schedule reveal, the Seahawks will be hoping to avoid a similar stretch to the four-game gauntlet they endured last November and December, as they drew two games against the 49ers, a Thursday night game against the Cowboys, and a Monday night game against the Eagles in a four-week span. Fans will also be keeping tabs on games in the Eastern time zone with early starts as well as when the bye will land, as the team had an off week early a year ago in Week 5.

Graduating from Manchester College in 2012, Smith began his professional career as a high school Economics teacher in Indianapolis and launched his own NFL website covering the Seahawks as a hobby. After teaching and coaching high school football for five years, he transitioned to a full-time sports reporter in 2017, writing for USA Today's Seahawks Wire while continuing to produce the Legion of 12 podcast. He joined the Arena Group in August 2018 and also currently hosts the daily Locked On Seahawks podcast with Rob Rang and Nick Lee. Away from his coverage of the Seahawks and the NFL, Smith dabbles in standup comedy, is a heavy metal enthusiast and previously performed as lead vocalist for a metal band, and enjoys distance running and weight lifting. A habitual commuter, he resides with his wife Natalia in Colorado and spends extensive time reporting from his second residence in the Pacific Northwest.