Seattle Seahawks' Geno Smith Faces Make-or-Break Season

Geno Smith could be entering his final season as the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 7, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks on after
Jan 7, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks on after / Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
The Seattle Seahawks could be in the twilight of the Geno Smith era.

Smith, 33, has started all but two of the Seahawks' games over the past two seasons, leading them to a 17-15 record and a playoff appearance. However, that may not be enough for him to keep his job in 2024 and beyond.

Jan 7, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws in the first
Jan 7, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws in the first / Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

"If Smith's numbers continue to trend in the wrong direction and the Seahawks offense sputters as it did in stretches last season, Howell could take over at some point during the upcoming campaign, and Seattle may look for a new starting quarterback in next year's draft," Bleacher Report writes.

Add in the fact that the team traded for Sam Howell over the offseason, and Smith's leash could be very short.

The Seahawks also have a brand new coaching staff and system that Smith will have to acclimate to, and it's possible that he may not be as good of a fit as he was under head coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, who now has the same position with the Chicago Bears.

New offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb is moving across the city from the University of Washington, and it's possible that a younger, more mobile Howell could be a better fit.

That being said, the job still belongs to Smith and it will be his until he loses it to Howell. He'll be given a shot at the beginning of the season, but he will have to impress early on if he wants to stay under center.

