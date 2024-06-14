Seattle Seahawks' Byron Murphy II Draws Praise From Pro Bowl Teammate
After the Seattle Seahawks' defensive line struggled mightily last season, the team's decision to take former Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy II in the first round was an easy decision.
Murphy is an imposing presence at 6-1 and 306 pounds, but still athletic enough to line up anywhere up front in Seattle's 3-4 defense. The 21-year-old is coming off an exceptional season in which he recorded 29 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and five sakcks to win Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year.
As a first-round pick, Murphy is expected to make a quick transition to the NFL game and contribute right away. According to fellow Seahawks defensive lineman Leonard Williams, the rookie is already making a very strong first impression.
“What I like about him is just his physical attributes. He's a very stocky guy, he's strong, he's quick, he understands the game already, which is really nice to see," Williams said Wednesday. "A lot of times you see first rounders, rookies and stuff like that., they have all the physical attributes, but they still have to learn football a little bit, whereas he seems like he kind of has that under wraps already. They did a good job over there at Texas teaching him football and also, he's just a hard worker. That's the number one compliment I can give somebody is that they work hard.”
Williams, who arrived in Seattle last year via a mid-season trade with the New York Giants, is a former first-round pick himself, so he knows what that kind of pressure is like.
The real test of Murphy's abilities will obviously come when the regular season begins in September, but so far, it seems the rookie is doing just about everything right.