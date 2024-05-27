Seattle Seahawks' Byron Murphy II: Most Dangerous Addition?
The Seattle Seahawks are hoping that they will have a better defensive line with new head coach Mike Macdonald and defensive coordinator Aden Durde.
While the coaching staff has shifted more towards a defensive philosophy, they need players to carry out their vision. That's why they selected Texas Longhorns defensive tackle Byron Murphy II with the No. 16 overall pick in last month's NFL Draft. Bleacher Report believes he can have a major impact, naming him the team's most dangerous addition of the offseason.
"New Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald should have a field day deploying Byron Murphy II up and down his defensive front," Bleacher Report writes. "Macdonald spent the past two seasons working with Justin Madubuike as the Baltimore Ravens' defensive coordinator. If he deploys Murphy in a similar way, the rookie should thrive. The Texas product's athleticism and pass-rush repertoire will take the pressure off a veteran like Leonard Williams."
The Seahawks added veterans like defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and linebacker Jerome Baker, but Murphy has the opportunity to be a Day 1 starter in the NFL and a mainstay on Seattle's defense.
Macdonald likely wanted to make a statement with the first pick under him as a head coach, and taking a player with potential like Murphy's could give him the start he needs to build a football team the way he wants to.
If Murphy can develop similar to the way Madubuike did in Baltimore, he won't just be one of the most dangerous addition in Seattle, but perhaps the entire league.