Seattle Seahawks to Host Robbie Chosen on Minicamp Tryout
The Seattle Seahawks are set to host mandatory minicamp June 11th-13th and it will be the final time we will get to see the team on the field until training camp begins. We won't just see the team on the field, but also a tryout.
The Seahawks will be hosting wide receiver Robbie Chosen, formally known as Robbie Anderson, on a tryout during minicamp, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Chosen is an eight-year NFL veteran wide receiver who broke into the NFL with the New York Jets in 2016 as an undrafted free agent. Chosen started eight games in his rookie season, catching 42 passes for 587 yards and two touchdowns. He parlayed that success into being a starter for the Jets over the next three seasons, catching over 50 passes each year with 18 total touchdowns.
Chosen moved on to the Carolina Panthers where he saw his best season in 2020 with 1,096 yards and three touchdowns on 95 receptions. 2021 saw a major step back and he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals halfway through the 2022 season. He moved on to the Miami Dolphins in 2023 where he played in just nine games as a role player.
The profile of Chosen is an interesting one for the Seahawks. He has the build of an X-receiver but is slender and somewhat one-dimensional. He is at his most successful as a vertical threat with his blazing speed but doesn't thrive much outside of that.
Chosen does look to be a good fit for what offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb wants to do in throwing the ball vertically. It will be interesting to see how he fits in with the current Seahawks wide receiver room. It's a stacked group with a lot of young talent.