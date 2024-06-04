Seattle Seahawks OC Ryan Grubb Values Player Input Building Offense
Installing a new offense is difficult, especially when a coach is making the jump from the college ranks to the NFL like Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb is.
Grubb, who spent the last two years at Washington, now takes over a Seattle offense that is undeniably talented, but somewhat underperformed last season. Considering that Grubb's offenses with the Huskies were some of the most dynamic in the country, he can absolutely bring a jolt to the Seahawks' attack. However, it'll take a group effort to get it off the ground.
No one knows that more than Grubb himself, which is why he's heavily leaning on his players and fellow coaches during his installment of the new offense.
“That’s huge. That's one of the things that I felt like translated well from my coaching style in college to the NFL, is just realizing your ability to collaborate," Grubb said. "And I think that coaching quarterbacks especially and working with Charles [London] in that room, making sure that Geno and Sam feel like they have all the tools and the weapons they need to go out there and compete at the highest level. And that's no different than I've ever felt in my quarterback room, is just trying to make sure that I'm there to help with the translation, get them feeling confident and ready to play”
It's an exciting time in Seattle, but also a nerve-wracking one. This is the first time in 14 years the Seahawks have a new coaching staff, and many of the coaches themselves are young and/or lacking in experience. Grubb himself is part of that group, as this is first-ever NFL stint after almost two decades in the college ranks.
With a group headlined by Geno Smith, DK Metcalf, Ken Walker III, and other standout players, the potential for a great Seahawks offense is certainly there, though, and Grubb is doing everything in his power to realize that potential.