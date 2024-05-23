Senior Bowl Proves Crucial Again For Seattle Seahawks
The Senior Bowl has long been an event to help teams scout players who may have flown under the radar, and it's hard to find a team that's taken advantage of it more than the Seattle Seahawks.
This year alone, six of Seattle's eight draft picks took part in the Senior Bowl in January, with third-round guard Christian Haynes being the headliner. The rest of the group includes linebacker Tyrice Knight, tight end A.J. Barner, offensive lineman Sataoa Laumea and cornerbacks Nehemiah Pritchett and D.J. James. This marks the second time in five years that the Seahawks have drafted at least five Senior Bowl participants.
Seattle's knack for drafting Senior Bowl participants is great news to Jim Nagy, the game's executive director who previously spent five years with the Seahawks as a regional scout.
"I'm just happy that our (Senior Bowl) guys are getting an opportunity with a great organization like this one, honestly," Nagy said, per the Seahawks' website. "I know what John (Schneider) and Pete (Carroll) built there; I know what John and Coach (Mike) MacDonald are building together - it's going to be a great building for all of our guys that played in our game that are heading out to Seattle.
"I'm just happy for those guys. Without being intentional, it's part of where I spent my time in the league. I grew out there, and have been around John for a long time. Philosophically, there's probably more alignment in that building than some of the others, but I'm just happy that those guys are starting off their careers with a great culture in a great building."
The Seahawks continued to add Senior Bowl players after the draft, signing linebacker Nelson Ceasar and cornerback Carlton Johnson as undrafted free agents. Nagy is just as excited for those two players as he is for the other Seattle draft picks.
"They're both really good players," Nagy said. "We don't invite anyone to the Senior Bowl we don't think isn't a draftable talent... but we liked both of those guys. We thought they were both good enough to make NFL rosters, so it never surprises us when our undrafted guys do make a team.
Seattle is looking to return to the postseason after missing out last year, and these Super Bowl alumni contributing right away would be a huge boost for the cause.