Seattle Seahawks Sign Third-Round Pick Christian Haynes
The Seattle Seahawks continue to lock up their 2024 NFL Draft class. Via their official website, the team announced that third-round pick guard Christian Haynes has signed his four-year rookie contract.
Selected 81st overall out of UConn after starting 49 consecutive games for the Huskies, Haynes earned All-American honors each of his final two collegiate seasons and participated in the Senior Bowl, turning in a stellar performance against top competition. Impressively, he only allowed one sack and 15 pressures in his final two seasons with the Huskies, dominating in pass protection with light feet and a powerful anchor.
With his impressive skill set and strength on the interior, Haynes should compete for the starting job against incumbent Anthony Bradford right away as a potential plug-and-play starter for Seattle.
Despite playing right guard exclusively in college with more than 3,000 snaps in five seasons at UConn, Haynes told reporters after the draft that he is ready to play anywhere on the offensive line he needs to and the Seahawks did rotate him at left guard during rookie minicamp earlier this month.
“I’ll play anything they need me to play. I’m going to go out there and dominate regardless. I played a lot of right guard in college, but I’ll play any position they need me to play.”- Christian Haynes
With the signing of Haynes now official, the Seahawks have only one draft pick - sixth-round pick Michael Jerrell - not currently under contract. With less than $600,000 in cap space, they will need to make a cap-freeing move before finishing off signing their rookie class.