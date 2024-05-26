Shelby Harris Reveals First Reaction to Seattle Seahawks Trade: 'My Heart Sank'
Trades are one of the most exciting events in the NFL, or any professional sport really, but it's important to remember that there are actual people involved in these trades.
In the case of blockbuster trades, several players can have their entire life uprooted in the blink of an eye. That's exactly what happened to Shelby Harris when the Denver Broncos sent him, Drew Lock, Noah Fant and a boat load of draft picks to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for former star quarterback Russell Wilson.
During an appearance on the "Dumb Jock" podcast, Harris shared his initial reaction to that fateful day two years ago. He says he was initially ecstatic to hear that the Broncos landed Wilson, but his thoughts took a quick turn when Denver general manager George Paton gave him a call.
“I just remember this one feeling like everyone staring at me,” Harris said, per Essentially Sports. “I man, like when I say I cried like a baby, like because I was like man, is this going to like mess up everything with my family?”
Harris had spent the past five seasons with the Broncos, so leaving all that behind to move to the Pacific Northwest didn't sound too appealing at first. Many considered the Seahawks to be a bottom-feeder after trading away Wilson, only fueling Harris' doubts.
“I’m thinking like I’m getting traded to the Purgatory like we’re supposed we’re about to be trash in Seattle,” Harris said. “My heart sank."
The vivid scene hammers home the immense sacrifices players make in the NFL.
The Seahawks turned out to be better than Harris and many others expected, winning nine games and claiming the NFC's final wild card spot. For his part, Harris recorded 44 total tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks.
Released as a cap casualty after the 2022 season, Harris signed a two-year, $9 million with the Cleveland Browns last offseason. Next season will be his 11th in the NFL and while he may not have loved being traded initially, things ended up working out fine for him and his family in the long run.