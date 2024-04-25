Seattle Seahawks Trade Back, Grab Another CB in Latest Mock Draft
The Seattle Seahawks are just hours away from the 2024 NFL Draft and they are weighing all options going into tonight's first round.
Seattle currently hold the No. 16 overall pick, but in The Athletic's final mock draft, that doesn't end up being the case with general manager John Schneider swinging a deal to slide down.
Instead, the Philadelphia Eagles, who are hungry for an offensive tackle, move up six spots to get to No. 16 in a trade with the Seahawks. The Eagles end up picking Oregon State tackle Taliese Fuaga, while the Seahawks take a cornerback for the second year in a row with Alabama's Terrion Arnold.
"In last year’s first round, the Seahawks selected the most competitive corner in the draft, Devon Witherspoon, who had twitch and ball production," The Athletic writes. "They could do the same exact thing this year with Arnold."
Arnold would certainly be an interesting selection considering the team spent a first-round pick last year on Witherspoon, but the Seahawks could end up building one of the best cornerback tandems in the league with this pick.
Arnold recorded 63 tackles and five interceptions in his junior season at Alabama, which is a big reason why he chose to forego his senior year and enter the draft. He has natural ballhawking abilities that the Seahawks secondary still needs even with Witherspoon already there.
While the Seahawks may look to address a bigger need like the offensive line or pass rush, adding a cornerback could be the right move if he is the best player available.
The NFL Draft kicks off tonight at 5 p.m. PT on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network.