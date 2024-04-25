2024 NFL Draft: Seattle Seahawks Top 10 Big Board
The 2024 NFL Draft is here and the excitement is palpable. The first round is bound to be filled with surprises, especially with the quarterbacks. There isn't any sort of consensus when it comes to who will be drafted at what spot which makes things really interesting.
As we head into Thursday's first round, the Seattle Seahawks are in an interesting position. They don't have a second-round pick as they sent it to the New York Giants for Leonard Williams. I took a look earlier this week at five players that are worth staying put for. In turn, I expanded on that with a top 10 big board for the Seahawks.
1. Iowa DB Cooper DeJean
The Seahawks need to add to their defensive back room. After releasing both Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams, the safety position is a bigger need, but getting a player who can be a Swiss Army Knife on defense is a great option. DeJean comps for me to former Pittsburgh Steeler Kordell Stewart and he can be a weapon for Mike Macdonald.
2. Georgia TE Brock Bowers
Sometimes a player is just too good to pass on and Bowers is that type of player. He is a true weapon on the outside as well as being able to block and line up inline. Bowers is a special player at tight end and would be afforded time to develop with Noah Fant on the opposite side.
3. Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell
Mitchell is a special player at cornerback. He is a hyper athlete along with being excellent in man coverage, something that Macdonald's defense loves to utilize. Now, it's not a big need with Devon Witherspoon and Tariq Woolen, but the NFL Draft is about taking talent, not need.
4. Alabama CB Terrion Arnold
Speaking of taking talent, Arnold is on the same level as Mitchell. He is sticky in coverage, can play outside or the slot and was a five-star safety coming out of high school. He can be a little bit of everything for the Seahawks.
5. Washington OT Troy Fautanu
This is a prospect where both offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and offensive line coach Scott Huff pound the table for drafting him since they coached him at Washington. He isn't the biggest guy, but Fautanu clearly has the skills to play all across the offensive line, including potentially center with his great movement skills.
6. Alabama OT J.C. Latham
If you want an old school lineman, Latham is that player. He is a physical monster in the run game with the ability to play left tackle, right tackle and kick inside to guard. With the questions on both the interior and at right tackle with Abraham Lucas having missed 11 games in 2023.
7. Penn State EDGE Chop Robinson
Robinson should be taken in the top 10 but he is being undervalued by the consensus. His first step is truly lethal and he can be explosive in both the passing game and running game with that get off on the ball. The ceiling is through the roof and Robinson will be maximized by a play caller like Macdonald.
8. Georgia WR Ladd McConkey
Do the Seahawks need a wide receiver? Not right now, but there are questions about Tyler Lockett's long-term status with the Seahawks. McConkey is a versatile weapon who can thrive as either a Z or slot receiver. His route running is among the best in the class with explosiveness to boot.
9. Missouri DL Darius Robinson
Versatility is one of the things that Robinson brings to the table. At 6-5 286 lbs, Robinson played everywhere for Missouri and saw his pass rush win rate increase drastically as you slide outside. Edge is a position that he could play but 5T is likely his best spot.
10. Alabama EDGE Dallas Turner
Turner is in the same spot as Chop Robinson is: a twitchy athlete with good size that needs refinement. Turner doesn't have the ability like Robinson does to get off the ball. However, his impressive length and speed are tools to work with. Considering Turner wouldn't have to start, he would be afforded the time to develop.