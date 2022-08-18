LATROBE, PA -- It's over. The Pittsburgh Steelers are headed to Jacksonville before returning to UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

The quarterback battle was almost everything is shaped up to be. Mitch Trubisky held the starting job throughout, with Mason Rudolph fighting for a shot and Kenny Pickett working his magic to move up the depth chart.

Entering the second preseason game against the Jaguars, Trubisky will start, with Pickett as the two and Rudolph the three. From everything we learned at camp, that could be the lineup Steelers fans see entering the regular season.

Statbook

Mitch Trubisky: 10/13

The Steelers returned to seven shots on their final day of camp with Trubisky taking the lead. He started with a Najee Harris drop and an incompletion to George Pickens, who was smothered by Levi Wallace. However, he helped the offense tie the series by following up a Jalyen Warren touchdown with a completion to Pat Freiermuth.

Kenny Pickett: 8/11

Pickett finished camp working with the second team as he prepares for a bigger role in the second preseason game. The rookie started practice with two completions in the endzone, one to Miles Boykin and the other a screen to Christian Blake.

Mason Rudolph: 6/9

Rudolph remained with the threes and got just one pass in seven shots, finding Tyler Snead for a touchdown.

Tomlin Confirms More Work for Kenny Pickett

Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed the order at quarterback for the Steelers' second preseason game. After working all week with the twos, Pickett will following Trubisky against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tomlin said he's looking for Pickett to get more "varsity work" and does expect him to operate with some of the first team this weekend.

Rudolph will run with the threes and could see the final quarter of action. Something he isn't super pleased with.

"All three of these guys have performed well," Tomlin said. "I really think the main emphasis and the mentality regarding how we structured it this week is that we simply want to see Kenny in more varsity action. We know more about Mason. Mitch has been around the professional game, obviously. So, this is a big week for him in terms of maybe getting in the first half of this game and I would imagine getting the opportunity to see frontline defenders for Jacksonville. I’m excited about those guys continuing to work, lead, make plays and take care of the football, all the things that we value."

Mason Rudolph Not Pleased With Reps

Rudolph spoke on his reps during the quarterback battle and said he would've liked to get more first-team reps during training camp.

"I would've like to have some more first-team reps," Rudolph said. "You guys have seen how practice is going on. I've made the most of the reps I have gotten. I think I've performed well this camp, and want to continue to do so individually as well as collectively on Saturday."

Rudolph has faded into the background of the Steelers QB battle, which has claimed Trubisky as the winner (for now) and Pickett as the backup. Entering the final year of his contract, Rudolph could see playing time for the last two times as a Steeler.

What We Learned At Camp

The Steelers QB competition played out pretty much as many expected. Trubisky is going to be the starter in Week 1, and has every right to wear that crown. He's looked like a veteran starter when he's on, but there are times when he has struggled.

That needs to be fixed.

Rudolph tried but to no success to beat out the former first-round pick, and the new first-rounder beat him out for the backup job.

Pickett will be the No. 2 walking into the year, and all those rumors about Rudolph being traded might come to fruition if the Steelers feel confident that Pickett can step in if needed this season.

Chris Oladokun should've gotten some type of action but didn't. No one knows what he has to offer, but the Steelers might keep him around if they decided to deal Rudolph before Week 1.

There's been plenty of growth and chemistry built between the QBs and receivers. The Steelers didn't have the best options to replace Ben Roethlisberger four weeks ago, but they should feel okay about their options leaving Saint Vincent College.

