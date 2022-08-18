Skip to main content

Mike Tomlin Confirms Steelers QB Plan Against Jaguars

Mitch Trubisky will start a second game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will roll with Mitch Trubisky as their starting quarterback for a second-straight preseason game. Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed the veteran will remain with the ones against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Behind Trubisky will be Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph. Pickett will be the second quarterback in and could get some reps with the first-team offense. Rudolph will finish the game. 

Tomlin said the goal for the second preseason game is to let Pickett get more "varsity work." Meanwhile, he feels comfortable with what he knows about Rudolph's play. 

For Trubisky, he'll allow his gut to know when he's seen enough in the game. He confirmed Pickett will likely play in front of the starting offensive line.

As for who plays, Tomlin said he's expecting everyone who's healthy to get reps. 

