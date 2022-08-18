Mike Tomlin Confirms Steelers QB Plan Against Jaguars

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will roll with Mitch Trubisky as their starting quarterback for a second-straight preseason game. Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed the veteran will remain with the ones against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Behind Trubisky will be Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph. Pickett will be the second quarterback in and could get some reps with the first-team offense. Rudolph will finish the game.

Tomlin said the goal for the second preseason game is to let Pickett get more "varsity work." Meanwhile, he feels comfortable with what he knows about Rudolph's play.

For Trubisky, he'll allow his gut to know when he's seen enough in the game. He confirmed Pickett will likely play in front of the starting offensive line.

As for who plays, Tomlin said he's expecting everyone who's healthy to get reps.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Kenny Pickett to See Increased Workload in Steelers' Second Preseason Game

Steelers QB Update: Mason Rudolph Takes Back Seat to Kenny Pickett

Film Room: What Impressed About Steelers Rookies

Camp Takeaways: Pickens Takes on Fitzpatrick and Wins

QB Notebook: Kenny Pickett Leads First Team for First Time

Devin Bush Not Worried About Future With Steelers

Steelers Lose Anthony Miller, Karl Joseph for Season