Steelers Camp Takeaways: Depth Chart Changes Following Seahawks Game

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers kicked off their final week of training camp before returning to South Side and rounding out the preseason.

Following their win over the Seattle Seahawks, there were a few questions for the Steelers; the biggest being any changes to the depth chart. Well, for now, we saw some - starting with the quarterback.

Depth Chart Changes

The Steelers made a slight change to their offense to start the final week of training camp. Kenny Pickett worked with the second team at quarterback, and Jaylen Warren made his way into the starting lineup at times.

Pickett has worked with the twos before, but very seldomly as the excluding second-team QB. Most times, he was splitting time with Mason Rudolph.

Coming off an impressive preseason opener where he completed 13 of 15 passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns, Pickett could be in position to move up to the backup.

For Warren, his news wouldn't be noteworthy is Najee Harris didn't return to practice. But, even with the starter back in, Warren saw some first-team reps. That could be a sign he's getting an opportunity to prove himself one last time this week.

Diontae Johnson on George Pickens

Diontae Johnson had a huge smile on his face when talking about the "freak of nature" George Pickens is. This isn't a hot take by no means, but it's always fun to see a veteran light up when talking about the younger guys.

Johnson also said he's working with Pickens to help fine-tune some stuff with his routes and avoiding pass interference. Big things could be coming with these two on the field together.

Connor Heyward, Kenny Pickett Connection

Kenny Pickett said after the preseason opener that he told the coaches he wanted Connor Heyward on the field for the two-point conversation against the Seattle Seahawks. Pickett then found Heyward in the endzone to put the Steelers up eight in the third quarter.

The connection between these two is strong, and something that gives Heyward a lot of potential as part of this offense.

"I've known Kenny for a while, and we always rep with each other before and after practice. I always hit him up if I have a question about anything, and he always helps me. I'm forever thankful for Kenny."

These two have a bound. Something that they might be able to grow into something for the future of the Steelers.

DeMarvin Leal, Isaiahh Loudermilk Tandom

It's been a while since anyone talked to DeMarvin Leal at camp, but the rookie has quietly impressed. He finished the preseason opener with two tackles and has stood out to veterans around him.

"He is athletic," fellow defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk said on Leal's game performance. "He's extremely athletic, and he's big. To kind of see him go out there and do his thing, he was whooping some of those guards on some of those pass rushes."

Loudermilk is working on pass-rushing himself, but right now, his strongest ability is his run-stuffing. If these two are the primary backups on the defensive line, alongside Chris Wormley, it's a pretty deep depth.

These two are young and complement each other well. Certainly, something to feel good about.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Diontae Johnson Laughs at George Pickens 'Freak' Ability

Steelers QB Camp Notebook: Pickett Takes Over Rudolph's Reps

Steelers Add Another Name to Injury List, Update Karl Joseph Injury

Steelers Sign Former Bears LB, Waive Tuzar Skipper