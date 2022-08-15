Steelers Sign Former Bears LB, Waive Tuzar Skipper

LATROBE -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made a couple of roster moves following their preseason match with the Seattle Seahawks. They swapped a pair of linebackers, signing James Vaughters and waiving/injured Tuzar Skipper simultaneously.

Vaughters entered the league as an undrafted free agent by way of Stanford in 2015 and has bounced around various practice squads for most of his career. He joined an active roster for the first time in 2019, when the Chicago Bears activated him for a mid-November game against Philadelphia, against whom he made his NFL debut.

Vaughters has spent time with the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots, and added a practice squad stop with the Calgary Stampeders of the CFL in between. He was last a member of the Atlanta Falcons and was released in early May of this year after spending a season with them. He's accounted for 33 total tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble over 27 career appearances.

Skipper was in his second stint with the Steelers this training camp. He had previously spent a preseason plus six games with the team in 2019 but did not appear in a game before Pittsburgh waived him and the New York Giants picked him up. He's since played for the Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons, splitting time between the active roster and practice squad in both cities.

Skipper has ten games, seven tackles and half a sack to his name. He played in last weekend's preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks but did not make a mark in the box score.

