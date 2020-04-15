Around The 412: Steelers Seven-Round Mock Draft

Around The 412 brings weekly breakdowns of everything happening with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Hosts by Zachary Smith, Herb Ohliger and Tyler Weeks provide analysis on everything your favorite football team did during the week at hand and the future holds for on their journey to Super Bowl LV.

Steelers Mock Draft

The Steelers head into the 2020 NFL Draft with six picks, no first-rounder and limited needs on their roster. Looking through mock drafts, the expectations are all over as to what position they find with the 49th overall pick, and where they go from there.

The Around The 412 crew is joined by AllSteelers writer, Donnie Druin, to break down their Steelers Mock Draft and the six prospects they expect Pittsburgh to find in the NFL Draft.

Don't agree with the team's selections? Let us know in the comments below, and make sure to join our contest to predict the Steelers 2020 NFL Draft class.

Follow Around The 412 on Twitter and Facebook for podcast updates. Join our community page for Steelers news and discussions from all of Steelers Nation.