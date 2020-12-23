JuJu Smith-Schuster's Dancing Brings More Harm Than Good to Steelers

JuJu Smith-Schuster planted a seed, knowing the consequences. It's time the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver owned up to them.

Pittsburgh Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has never presented himself as camera shy.

Millions of people follow Smith-Schuster for his outgoing personality on various platforms, from TikTok to YouTube and every medium between. His presence on and off the field quickly made Smith-Schuster a fan favorite in Pittsburgh early in his career, providing light at the end of a tunnel manufactured by Antonio Brown.

It's no secret Smith-Schuster's social media presence has come under fire in the past, whether by certain members of the Pittsburgh media or fans that simply wish for their players to suit up and play. While joyful and typically lighthearted in approach, Smith-Schuster developed a target on his back in the process of every video he's created, for better or worse. Individually, that's fine. Yet that target now exists on every helmet of his teammates, intentional or not.

Personally speaking, I never had a problem with Smith-Schuster and what he did off the field. In my view, he's just a guy enjoying himself and making the most of his opportunity in ways others haven't. As long as he didn't start tossing Gatorade coolers on the sideline or grow a blonde mustache, he was fine with me. Much of Pittsburgh felt the same.

Smith-Schuster is far from the reason Pittsburgh currently find themselves on a three-game losing skid. His TikTok's aren't missing receivers, failing to block defenders, or allowing a third-string quarterback to march up and down the field.

Yet Smith-Schuster hasn't made a case for him being part of the solution, either.

Then, the script flips on you.

Are Smith-Schuster's actions malicious? Far from it. Are they selfish to certain extents? Absolutely, whether he realizes it or not. Nobody had a problem with Smith-Schuster's TikTok's prior during Pittsburgh's 11 game winning streak. Why should they? Everything is fine when you're winning.

Yet in the midst of a three-game losing streak, storylines and media attention are hyper-focused on Smith-Schuster's dances at midfield rather than his touchdown dances. Teammates and coaches are now forced to answer for Smith-Schuster.

"I am aware of it," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told media members on Tuesday. "I do plan to talk to JuJu, but we're professionals. I doubt any of those antics and things of that nature are legitimate motivating factors as you step into professional stadiums. It's about respect."

Respect was something left to be desired, at least from the Bengals' perspective:

"It's kind of disrespectful at the end of the day," said Bengals safety Vonn Bell prior to Monday's game. "But they're on top right now so you can't really say nothing right now. We just gotta go out there, between the lines, go out there and hit him and let him know where he stands."

Bell was the player that forced the fumble on Smith-Schuster early in the game.

Plenty of things are now being said about JuJu, most of them not very flattering and a handful of them not true. I don't believe Smith-Schuster is an attention-seeking diva at the receiver position. I'm also not under the impression he's a cancer in the locker room, especially after having watched Antonio Brown unravel in black and gold.

However, we're now seeing the consequences of Smith-Schuster's actions impact more than just him. Whether he likes to admit it or not, the dancing at the logo, regardless of where it's done, has brought more harm than good for the rest of his team. I'm sure Tomlin will send a similar message in his talk with Smith-Schuster later this week.

Smith-Schuster isn't a problem for Pittsburgh. However, a continuation of his current actions/mindset would be, regardless of what his TikTok followers may think.

Part of Smith-Schuster's appeal is his love for the game and shining personality. While he shouldn't stop being himself, perhaps a refreshed approach would do both him and the rest of Pittsburgh some good.

