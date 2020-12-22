It Feels Like JuJu Smith-Schuster's TikTok Logo Dances Are Done

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' woke up Tuesday morning with two major headlines. One of them involved a struggling - aging - quarterback, and the other involved TikTok.

Any attention surrounding Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster this season has turned from Hines Ward-like play into his new personal trend. The Pittsburgh star is using his NFL platform to boost his social media business, recording TikTok dances on the logos of opposing teams.

"That is who he is," teammate James Washington said last week. "He's been that way at USC. He's always been that type of guy. When he's in the game, I feel like his play speaks for itself. As long as he's having fun, it is what it is."

But the dancing has grown focus. First, the Buffalo Bills addressed the dancing, as safety Jordan Poyer said, it's "a second itch to play with some extra fire."

Smith-Schuster didn't stop, though.

"One thing I'll tell you guys, I'm not going to stop being myself," Smith-Schuster said last Wednesday. "I'm going to be the JuJu I came to be: authentic. TikTok is a new platform that I use to stay in touch with my fans and grow. This is something I've been doing since the start of the season, midseason.

"I even did it on the Cowboys' logo. It's not just their logo. The Steelers' logo. And I plan to just keep doing it. I'm having fun and being myself. At the end of the day, as long as we go out there and play, that's how it was. Yes, we lost, they had a few words to say. It is what it is. I'm not going to stop doing it."

So, Smith-Schuster headed to Cincinnati, where the Steelers would play the Bengals in Week 15, and danced on the midfield logo. This time, with a clear message to those who want him to stop.

Once again, players took notice. This time, however, it was paid for on the field.

Smith-Schuster finished the game with three catches for 15 yards, and his most rememberable moment came on a fumble forced by a big hit from Bengals safety Vonn Bell.

Bell spoke after the game and gave a smile as he was asked about hitting Smith-Schuster. "I seen nineteen," Bell responded.

The attention has grown around the TikTok dances as the team continues to struggle. The once 11-0 Steelers have fallen in their last three games, dropping to third place in the AFC, and now in a footrace to the AFC North crown.

The viral social media movement might be coming to an end, though. Head coach Mike Tomlin, who brushed off the question just a week ago saying he wasn't aware of them, now plans to address the issue.

"I am aware of it, and I do plan to talk to JuJu [Smith-Schuster]," Tomlin said. "We're professionals. I doubt any of those antics and things of that nature are legitimate motivating factors as you step into professional stadiums. But it's about respect and we'll have a conversation."

That conversation likely won't be hostile, but it will change the mindset of approaching pregame rituals, and should turn Smith-Schuster away from another midfield TikTok dance.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.