Steelers Mock Draft 3.0: Post-Combine Picks

This is the third installment of AllSteelers' mock draft series, where Noah Strackbein and Donnie Druin play GM of the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft.

*This mock draft does not include Pittsburgh's anticipated third-round compensatory pick*

Round Noah Donnie Round 2, Pick 149 Justin Madubuike, NT, Texas A&M Justin Madubuike, NT, Texas A&M Round 4, Pick 114 Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame Round 4, Pick 125 Cam Akers, RB, Florida State Ben Bredeson, G, Michigan Round 6, Pick 178 Van Jefferson, WR, Florida Antoine Brooks Jr, S, Maryland Round 7, Pick 209 Kohl Levao, G, Hawaii A.J. Dillon, RB, Boston College

Donnie- The idea of selecting an edge rusher early has floated around for a bit, yet with recent news of the Steelers preparing to place the franchise tag on Bud Dupree, that idea may very well be put to bed.

This mock draft looks very similar to my previous one... in fact, both Justin Madubuike and Ben Bredeson are repeat selections in the same exact rounds. Is there something I know that others don't? Am I just willing these picks into existence?

If I am (aluminum foil hat and all), the Steelers look to be in superb position. In my eyes, the Steelers primary target for their first selection rests within the trenches. With offensive line depth that can be addressed at a later pick, I chose to replace the soon-to-be departed Javon Hargrave. Alabama's Raekwon Davis was a potential fit here, but I feel Madubuike plays more true for a nose tackle in a 3-4 defense such as Pittsburgh's.

Chase Claypool could be an elixir for multiple issues for the Steelers. The big-framed receiver could potentially make the move to tight end with a 6'4", 238 pound build and play an Evan Engram-type role with the Steelers. His versatility to both block on the line of scrimmage and run routes could give offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner days upon days of schemes to work with.

With Ramon Foster and B.J. Finney potentially departing, the overall depth of the offensive line looks to take a big hit this off-season. While an interior linemen is feasible at the 49th overall pick (should circumstances dictate it), I believe Michigan's Ben Bredeson is capable of filling in to a potential starting role as a mid-round pick.

As we enter the sixth round, the Steelers may look to add some depth to their secondary, as Artie Burns/Sean Davis appear to be out the door and Mike Hilton likely isn't keen on playing for minimal money this season like he did in 2019. Maryland's Antoine Brooks Jr. provides a physical, well-tackling presence in the secondary that would primarily play out of the slot (sound familiar?).

Finally, my seventh round pick is essentially a pipe dream. Boston College's AJ Dillon had a tremendous output at the combine, and I will surely be surprised if he's off the board after the fourth-round. I'm a big advocate for Dillon based on his size, speed and physicality for the running back position, and the team may be as well as James Conner enters the final year of his contract.

Overall, the Steelers were able to nab a new nose tackle while also finding a versatile tight end that can essentially line up anywhere and a handful of depth pieces in the offensive line, secondary and running back stable.

Noah - The Steelers draft plan didn't change too much. While so many superstars presented themselves as mid-round draft picks, the gameplan for Pittsburgh is to fill positions of need and add talent where they feel they can help their team if needed.

It starts by replacing Javon Hargrave. Justin Madubuike put himself in the perfect position to be a second-round defensive tackle. His explosiveness at the combine wasn't anything spectacular but it surely displayed that he can get through an offensive line and use his strength to find running backs and the occasional quarterback.

The fact Donnie and myself have him as the 49th pick shows exactly how impressed we were with his Combine performance. If he's still there in the middle of the second the Steelers will grab him.

Jalen Hurts was a player many expected to shine at the Combine but didn't see it being this dominant. Hurts showed he's a duel-threat passer who would have a great time adding to offenses in the NFL. He's not out-impressing the players before him which should land him in the middle of the draft.

Somewhere like, I don't know, the beginning of the fourth-round.

Cam Akers, in my opinion, became the third best back in the draft with his Combine performance. He became a versatile performer who many saw could be much more behind a better offensive line than he had in college. The Steelers don't want to add a running back early but they can certainly grab Akers in the middle of the draft.

Van Jefferson has all the speed of a great receiver and possible return man. The fracture in his foot left him out of the NFL Combine which is going to hurt his draft stock but help the Steelers.

The wide receivers in this draft were so deep that Jefferson not playing over the weekend will have him drop in the rounds. The Steelers will want to add a wideout at some point and in the sixth-round, Jefferson is a steal.

Kohl Levao played both center and guard at Hawaii. The offensive lineman is a perfect late-round add for the Steelers. He can contribute to both positions if needed and if he's capable of making the roster should add depth where Pittsburgh needs it most.