Steelers Mock Draft 2.0: Draft Plan Becoming Clearer

This is the second installment of AllSteelers' mock draft series, where Noah Strackbein and Donnie Druin play GM of the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft.

*This mock draft does not include Pittsburgh's anticipated third-round compensatory pick*

Round Noah Donnie Round 2, Pick 49 Zack Moss RB, Utah Justin Madubuike DT, Texas A&M Round 4, Pick 99 Jordan Elliott DT, Missouri Anthony McFarland RB, Maryland Round 4, Pick 114 Ben Bredeson G, Michigan Ben Bredeson G, Michigan Round 6, 179 Van Jefferson WR, Florida Antonio Gandy-Golden WR, Liberty Round 7, Pick 210 Myles Dorn S, North Carolina Myles Dorn S, North Carolina

Donnie - We've learned a lot of information since we did our first mock draft, courtesy of Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert. Colbert stated the team was comfortable with their quarterback situation, hinted at potentially seeking help at running back and/or wide receiver this offseason and thinks the world of Vance McDonald.

Where's the burning pile of previous mocks, and how do I add mine to that list?

My new and improved mock draft features the Steelers selecting Texas A & M's Justin Madubuike to replace Javon Hargrave, who theoretically (and likely will) leaves in free agency. Do the Steelers rely on a Tyson Alualu/Isaiah Buggs rotation like some suggest? I don't trust either to effectively control the interior at nose tackle on a yearly basis.

Typically within Steelers' mock drafts, you'll see the tight end position addressed within their first two selections. Without a doubt, the position comes with a cloudy forecast for the future, between free agent Nick Vannett, potential cut Vance McDonald and a raw Zach Gentry.

However, I'm of the belief that McDonald is on the roster as of next season, as well as Vannett or Gentry. With their first of two fourth round picks, the Steelers select Maryland's Anthony McFarland.

I previously mocked McFarland to the Steelers, and I believe it's a true possibility the Steelers select another running back in 2020. James Conner is entering the last year of his contract, and unless Conner is able to both stay healthy and produce, it's unlikely the Steelers are willing to pay Conner the money he will likely seek.

The interior of the offensive line is another issue the team is predicted to address, with B.J. Finney believed to be departing in free agency and Ramon Foster's cap hit being a topic of conversation. Regardless of who stays and goes, the team will need to prepare for the future of the offensive line (especially the interior), and that all starts with selecting Michigan's Ben Bredeson.

We're getting to the later parts of the draft, where depth and taking chances becomes a priority. With the last two picks, the team takes draft-darling Antonio Gandy-Golden as big-framed target for Roethlisberger to connect with in the red-zone, while also adding depth to the safety position by drafting North Carolina's Myles Dorn.

Noah - The Steelers' approach to the NFL Draft has stayed pretty consistent thus far. The priorities remain the offensive skill positions and a defensive tackle to likely replace Javon Hargrave.

With the 49th pick, Pittsburgh sits in the perfect position to select a running back that can start in his rookie season. James Conner is going to head into the season as the starter but Kevin Colbert said it himself that the "acute" injuries of Conner make it a liability to not have depth at the position.

In the fourth-round, the Steelers could look to replace Hargrave with a player who could possibly step into a pretty significant role in his first year. Working with Isiah Buggs and Tyson Aululu, a player like Jordan Elliott brings the skill set of a strong defensive tackle and the potential to become a Hargrave-like figure on the line.

It's hard to disagree with Michigan's Ben Bredeson in the bottom of the fourth because of his local connection. Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert will likely see a decent amount of Bredeson during the spring, and if he's capable of filling the depth needed on the inside of the offensive line, he'll become the new B.J. Finney - while Finney steps into a starting role.

A player like Van Jefferson not only adds a high-potential wide receiver but also a return man. Diontae Johnson saw some fumbling issues in his rookie season while returning punts and Ryan Switzer doesn't create much with the ball in his hands.

Adding Jefferson brings in a skilled return man and could add to the receiving core as a young option.

And finally, Myles Dorn is a Steelers safety who can challenge players like Marcus Allen this offseason. Dorn brings depth to the safety position, something the Steelers need since releasing Kameron Kelly following his legal troubles.

For all Steelers news and updates, stay connected with AllSteelers and join the community page to get involved.