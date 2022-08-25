Aaron Donald Wields Helmets in Rams-Bengals Brawl

PITTSBURGH -- Super Bowl LVII has left some lingering tensions between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. At the tail end of a day of joint practices with the two teams outside Paycor Stadium, a full-team brawl broke out with Aaron Donald at the center.

Donald appears to have ripped the helmets off of two Bengals and swung them at opposing players the middle of the scrum. He was thrown away from the middle of the brawl but only after he got a couple of swings in.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor downplayed the incident and dismissed it as natural tension that comes when two teams meet on the same field for preseason practices.

"Just got a little scuffling," Taylor said following practice. "So we just called [practice]. We were at the end of the period anyway. ... Emotions run high. Just two competitive guys getting into it."

