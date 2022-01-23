Aaron Rodgers Comments Leave Door Open for Steelers

Will Aaron Rodgers be the Pittsburgh Steelers next starting quarterback? After the Green Bay Packers Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers, it sure sounded like maybe.

Rodgers made it clear following the game that his next team won't be one that's starting over.

"I don't want to be a part of a rebuild if I'm going to keep playing," Rodgers said.

Now, the quarterback was talking about staying with the Packers and the amount of free agents the team has to deal with this offseason. However, if it means he's considering leaving, that same quote applies to the Steelers.

Pittsburgh is in the midst of a rebuild, but maybe not one as drastic as many others.

The Steelers need to figure out their inside linebacker position, hope Stephon Tuitt and Tyson Alualu are available next season and figure out the offensive line. If you add Rodgers to that mix, there's no need to talk about quarterback anymore.

While having to significantly improve three portions of your defense is a tall task to accomplish in one offseason, the Steelers have the capabilities.

Pittsburgh is projected to have roughly $41 million in cap space this spring. After signing Minkah Fitzpatrick and possibly Terrell Edmunds, Ahkello Witherspoon and JuJu Smith-Schuster, they'll still be looking at a hefty chunk of change to go find a proven veteran at any of their needed positions.

Then, the 20th pick in the draft becomes much more incising knowing the quarterback position is locked up.

It's still a rebuild, but much less of a rebuild with the biggest piece of the puzzle in place.

Now, obviously Green Bay looks to be the first option for Rodgers, but if it doesn't work out, don't rule out the Steelers. Not yet at least.

