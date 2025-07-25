Former Steelers QB Makes Shocking Return From Injury
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields is already back on the field, just one day after suffering a toe injury that was believed to keep him out moving forward.
Fields suffered what was reported as a dislocated toe on his right foot, but it was not the big toe. At the time of the injury, the team didn't have much information on how long the recovery would be, but there was optimism from NFL Network's Mike Garafolo that he'd be able to play before Week 1 when he took on the Steelers at MetLife Stadium.
Now, that optimism is sky-high. The Jets, returning to the field just a day after Fields' injury, shared a video on social media of their starting quarterback taking the field with his helmet and jersey, seeming to return from his toe injury in less than 24 hours.
Fields signed a two-year deal with the Jets this season worth $40 million. He was choosing between the Steelers and New York, with Pittsburgh targeting him as their top option this offseason. Once he chose the Jets, they signed former New York passer Aaron Rodgers to replace him.
The two quarterbacks will square off in Week 1 when Pittsburgh travels to New York. Yesterday, there was concerns that Fields may not be the starting quarterback for the matchup, but now, it appears he'll be just fine.
It's unknown if Fields is going to be a full participant of practice or if this is a ramp-up period to get him back on the field. Either way, him jogging onto the field with his helmet is a sign he's much healthier than it appeared at the time of the injury.
