Steelers' Aaron Rodgers Takes Shot at Jets

Aaron Rodgers managed to sneak in a shot at his former team while talking up the Pittsburgh Steelers and head coach Mike Tomlin.

While speaking with reporters ahead of Pittsburgh's Wild Card round matchup against the Houston Texans, Rodgers threw shade at the New York Jets while discussing what he admires about Tomlin and the culture he's fostered with the Steelers.

"I think the way that he creates the culture and allows guys to be themselves is an important part of team chemistry and being a healthy locker room," Rodgers said. "One thing I really love, and it's kind of the antithesis of where I was, is there's not really any leaks in the boat. Every year you have difficulties and adversity, both on the field and off the field, and to go through a season like this, and to be able to focus on football and not have a lot of other little (expletive) out there has been really nice."

Rodgers' Tumultuous Jets Tenure

Rodgers, after his relationship with the Green Bay Packers' brass seemingly took a turn for the worse, was traded to the Jets ahead of the 2023 campaign.

The four-time MVP was expected to lead the franchise into a new era of success, but a torn Achilles on his first series with the team against the Buffalo Bills prematurely end his first year there before it ever had a chance to truly begin.

Rodgers was back in New York for the 2024 campaign and put up solid numbers, throwing for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, but the team was a mess and went 5-12 while also firing head coach Robert Saleh that October.

The Jets then brought in a new regime fronted by head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey last offseason, and the two went on to make the decision to release Rodgers as he entered the final season of his contract.

Rodgers proceeded to sign a one-year deal with the Steelers in free agency, and after defeating New York in Week 1 this season, he reveled in the moment.

"I was happy to beat everyone associated with the Jets," Rodgers said.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks for an open teammate, Sunday, September 7, 2025, in East Rutherford. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rodgers' Future in Pittsburgh

Before the season began, Rodgers claimed that it would serve as the final act in his Hall of Fame career.

At this current moment, though, it would appear that he's at least considering lacing up his spikes for another year.

Ahead of Pittsburgh's Week 18 bout with the Baltimore Ravens, which very well could have been his final game with the black and gold had Tyler Loop made a 44-field goal in the expiring seconds of the contest, Rodgers spoke glowingly about his time with the organization and mentioned that he'd have a few potential options in front of him if he opted to continue playing.

"Listen, I'm thinking about this week, but obviously I'm 42 years old, and I'm on a one-year deal, so you know what the situation is. Whenever the season ends, I'll be a free agent, so that will give me a lot of options if I still want to play. I mean, not a lot of options, but there'll be options, I would think maybe one or two if I decide I still want to play," Rodgers said. "But I've enjoyed this experience, and everybody in Pittsburgh has been fantastic to me on and off the field, and it's really what I was hoping for, for this experience was it's been even better than I was hoping."

Rodgers has provided the best quarterback play the Steelers have seen since Ben Roethlisberger retired following the 2021 season, and he's very clearly enjoyed his time with the team.

Who knows what the future holds, but this chapter of his career would represent a far more fitting end than if he had hung up his cleats as a member of the Jets.

