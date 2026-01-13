Steelers Cannot Bring Aaron Rodgers Back

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' season ended disappointingly once again. After the team entered Wild Card Weekend with a boatload of confidence, the annual playoff demons reemerged and the Steelers lost another embarrassing postseason contest. This time, they fell 31-6 to a rising Houston Texans team.

The difference this year for the Steelers was supposed to be the addition of four-time MVP and future Hall of Fame quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. Even at 42 years old, he was the answer and the savior for Mike Tomlin and company.

But in their biggest test, a moment that Tomlin described as the reason they brought Rodgers to Pittsburgh, the veteran quarterback showed that he's no longer that player. Without a suitable offensive group around him, the 42-year-old QB floundered, throwing a pick-six in what could be the final pass attempt of his NFL career. Even if it's not, he gave the organization zero reason to bring him back next season.

Old Legs Don't Run

The biggest tell came in Week 18 of the regular season and then happened once again against the Texans. Back in the day, Rodgers was a nimble QB who could escape the pocket. Never seen as a running quarterback, Rodgers always kept the defense honest with his ability to break contain.

That ability disappeared this season, exactly as everyone expected. Playing in his 21st NFL season and just two seasons removed from Achilles tendon surgery, that speed evaporated. So much so, that Rodgers opted to make ill-timed passes or take hits instead of picking up big yardage on the ground.

No More Stopgaps

Rodgers was the final stopgap, and this run of inserting random quarterbacks into the starting position has to end with the future Hall of Famer.

Since Ben Roethlisberger retired, the Steelers have failed to properly address the QB position. They've assembled the QB room by patchwork since 2021, and it continues to hold them back when it matters the most.

That problem is so pervasive, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history couldn't solve it.

If he couldn't do it, no other veteran or free agent addition can. The only hope lies in finding that player in the draft and hoping he takes this franchise into the next chapter.

What's Next for Rodgers?

Whatever it is, it can't be in Pittsburgh. The 21-year NFL veteran has enjoyed an illustrious career, but now it's time to call it quits. Enjoy the trips, see the sights, do whatever your mind and heart are set on.

Just don't do it with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

