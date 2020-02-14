PITTSBURGH -- Javon Hargrave is set to be a free agent this March, with high expectations for the contract he'll receive by some NFL team once the new year starts. As the Steelers prepare to retain Bud Dupree, Hargrave will likely hit the open market as a top defensive lineman signing.

To help with his search for a new home, Hargrave has teamed up with a familiar face in the NFL, Drew Rosenhaus.

Rosenhaus has a long and successful reputation in the league as one of the best sports athletes in the country. The former representer of Antonio Brown, Rosenhause continues to work with names like Rob Gronkowski, Tyreek Hill and plenty more.

Hargrave told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler during the season that he'd like to stay in Pittsburgh, but with such a large market value there's an opportunity for the defensive tackle to earn a massive payday this March.

According to Sportrac, Hargrave's value could earn him something around 5-year, $73.63 million deal with $14.5 million annually. He finished the 2019 season with four sacks and 60 tackles, including seven tackles for loss.

Hargrave is part of the Steelers' 2016 draft class, one that could be gone from Pittsburgh this spring.

For all Steelers news and updates, stay connected with AllSteelers and join the community page to get involved.